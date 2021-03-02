LBHS Schedules

Varsity

•••

Wed, March 3

Boys Sand Volleyball

Newport Harbor @ Grant St

3 p.m.





Girls Sand Volleyball

Marina @ Newland St

3 p.m.





Boys Water Polo

@ Huntington Beach

4:30 p.m.

•••

Thurs, March 4

Girls Tennis

Home vs. Mater Dei

3 p.m.





Girls Water Polo

@ Los Alamitos

6 p.m.

•••

Fri, March 5

Coed Cross Country

Los Alamitos @ Central Park (HB)

1:30 p.m.





Boys Tennis

Home vs. Sage Hill

3 p.m.





Girls Sand Volleyball

Corona del Mar @ Main Beach

3 p.m.





Girls Water Polo

Home vs. San Clemente

3:30 p.m.

•••

Sat, March 6

Girls Water Polo

@ Newport Harbor

1 p.m.





Boys Water Polo

@ Newport Harbor

3:30 p.m.





Football

@ Sonora (Scrimmage)

6 p.m.

•••

Gate & Garden Tour will take place in person on May 1, with timed entries

Laguna Beach Garden Club has announced that it will be resuming its 15-year tradition of a spring garden tour open to the public and Garden Club members alike. In 2019 the Club had a stellar, sold-out event that broke records for funds raised to support local school gardens, scholarships for local students, and civic environmental and beautification projects in town.

Consequently, the bar has been set high to provide another experience that will thrill the senses.

“When I think of spring and Laguna Beach, one of the first thoughts that jumps to mind is the incredible experience of attending a garden tour. It just screams out spring, a new beginning!” says LB Garden Club member Karen Nelson. “To think about being outside, enjoying nature, and seeing beautiful gardens created by some of our city’s residents is a joy.”

Of course, 2021 will have an entirely new normal given the necessary adjustments to living in the time of COVID-19.

This year Susan Denton, a Garden Club member and retired nurse practitioner with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from UCLA, has taken the position of Gate & Garden Tour Director. Susan’s medical background and knowledge of epidemiology are a wonderful bonus in planning for a safe and enjoyable tour for all.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Susan Denton, 2021 Gate & Garden Tour Director

“For the foreseeable future, when people are out in public and wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are ‘musts’ to help prevent disease that may occur wherever we go,” says Susan.

“In addition to these precautions, entrance tickets will be timed this year to allow for social distancing of our tour guests. This will be integral to providing our guests a safe Gate & Garden Tour experience.

“By nature of the tour being an outdoor event, it meets the threshold of being a lower risk event as the large volume of air outdoors serves to dilute the virus that might be shed by others in the space. But each individual needs to make their own health decisions based on their risk factors and vaccination status.”

The host venue will be the beautiful and historic Laguna Beach County Water District’s “Mediterranean Revival” District headquarters located at 306 Third St.

“This venue allows us much more space to spread out and allow our guests to experience all that the tour has to offer,” Susan adds.

For more details, and to purchase tickets visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Early Bird tickets are available until April 23 for $50 plus a handling fee. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, email Susan Denton at [email protected].

The Ranch at Laguna Beach honored with multiple prestigious travel awards

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is kicking off the New Year with multiple industry accolades. The iconic canyon resort received a “Recommended” ranking for the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards and ranked the second-best hotel in Laguna Beach for the U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Hotels List.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach also made its debut as one of just two Laguna Beach hotels featured in the coveted Travel + Leisure T+L 500, which celebrates the 500 best hotels in the world.

“Throughout the unprecedented challenges of 2020, our team at The RanchLB rose to the occasion each day to provide a safe and serene escape for our guests, surrounded by revitalizing Laguna Beach nature. It is incredibly rewarding and humbling to see these heartfelt efforts recognized through the T+L 500, U.S. News’ Best Hotels List, and the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards,” said Kurt Bjorkman, General Manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach. “We look forward to upholding this standard as we welcome new and returning guests to our canyon oasis on the California coast.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Ranch lands multiple travel awards

The Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards are the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. Trained inspectors anonymously visit and rate properties based on 900 objective criteria, from service to safety and design. As a “Recommended” hotel for the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards, The RanchLB is acknowledged as an excellent property with consistently superior service and facilities.

U.S. News & World Report identifies the winners of its Best Hotels list using a comprehensive methodology centered on three components: reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews, and hotel class ratings. Out of 22 hotels in the area, U.S. News 2021 Best Hotels list ranked The Ranch at Laguna Beach as the second-best property in Laguna Beach. The RanchLB also earned a Gold Badge for ranking among the top 10 percent of hotels in the United States.

The Travel + Leisure 2021 T+L 500 is a prestigious list showcasing the best hotels in the world. This year’s awards draw from the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Hotels list, in which readers rate hotels on the following characteristics: rooms/facilities, location, service, food, and value. The elite roster of properties, divided into eight geographic regions, has served as a trusted resource for millions of enthusiastic travelers and will help inspire and guide travelers’ next adventure, wherever – and whenever – it may be. Results are available in the March 2021 issue of Travel + Leisure.

For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.theranchlb.com.

Guest Column

What to do when you think you’re not good enough

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

“We can’t hate ourselves into a version of ourselves we can love.”

Sometimes I am really terrible to myself and relentlessly compare myself to other people, no matter how many times I read or hear about how good enough or lovable I am.

Not sure about you, but on some days, I meticulously look for evidence that I am a nobody, that I don’t deserve to be loved, or that I’m not living up to my full potential.

There is generally a lot of pressure to “stack up” in our culture. We feel as if there is something wrong with us if, for example, we’re still single by a certain age, don’t make a certain amount of money, don’t have a huge social circle, or don’t look and act a certain way in front of others. The list could truly go on forever…

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Sometimes in the midst of all the pressure, I seem to totally forget all the wonderful, unique things about myself.

I get stuck in my head and allow my inner critic to completely tear apart my self-esteem until I hate myself too much to do anything except eat ice cream, watch daytime television, and sleep.

The other day, while I was beating myself up over something I can’t even recall at the moment, I read a comment from one of my blog readers telling me that one of my posts literally got them through the night. Literally. And if that one simple word was used in the intended context, this person was basically telling me that one of my posts saved their life.

I get comments like these on a pretty regular basis, and they always open my eyes to just how much I matter, regardless of my inner critic’s vehement objections.

Such comments also open my eyes to all the things we beat ourselves up over that don’t matter – like whether or not we look like a supermodel in our bathing suit, or whether or not we should stop smiling because of crooked teeth, or whether or not the hole in our lucky shirt is worth bursting into tears over.

Lately I’ve been trying harder to catch myself when I feel a non-serving, self-deprecating thought coming on. And I may let these thoughts slip in at times, but that’s okay because I’m only human.

While my self-love journey is ongoing, here are a few things I try to remember when I’m tempted to be mean to myself:

The people you compare yourself to compare themselves to other people too.

We all compare ourselves to other people, and I can assure you that the people who seem to have it all do not.

When you look at other people through a lens of compassion and understanding rather than judgment and jealousy, you are better able to see them for what they are – human beings. They are beautifully imperfect human beings going through the same universal challenges that we all go through.

Your mind can be a very convincing liar.

I saw a quote once that said, “Don’t believe everything you think.” That quote completely altered the way I react when a cruel or discouraging thought goes through my mind. Thoughts are just thoughts, and it’s unhealthy and exhausting to give so much power to the negative ones.

There is more right with you than wrong with you.

This powerful reminder is inspired by one of my favorite quotes from Jon Kabat-Zinn: “Until you stop breathing, there’s more right with you than wrong with you.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Learn to love yourself

As someone who sometimes tends to zoom in on all my perceived flaws, it helps to remember that there are lots of things I like about myself too – like the fact that I’m alive and breathing and able to pave new paths whenever I choose.

You need love the most when you feel you deserve it the least.

This was a recent epiphany of mine, although I’m sure it’s been said many times before.

I find that it is most difficult to accept love and understanding from others when I’m in a state of anger, shame, anxiety, or depression. But adopting the above truth really shifted my perspective and made me realize that love is actually the greatest gift I can receive during such times.

You have to fully accept and make peace with the “now” before you can reach and feel satisfied with the “later.”

One thing I’ve learned about making changes and reaching for the next rung on the ladder is that you cannot fully feel satisfied with where you’re going until you can accept, acknowledge, and appreciate where you are.

Embrace and make peace with where you are, and your journey toward something new will feel much more peaceful, rewarding, and satisfying.

You are enough just as you are. And self-love will be a little bit easier every time you remind yourself of that.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

Pacific Marine Mammal Center celebrates 50-Year Anniversary

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC), formerly Friends of the Sea Lions (FSL), is celebrating its 50th Year Golden Anniversary in 2021. From a small three-person rescue team, rehabilitating seals in a bathtub, PMMC has grown into a leader in marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation and top-level scientific hub and education center.

FSL was the first licensed marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation center in the state of California. It began with two lifeguards, a veterinarian, and a concerned little girl for a sick harbor seal on the beach.

“In 1971, Jim Stauffer, Dr. Rose Ekeberg, and I started a small group known as the Friends of the Sea Lions,” said John Cunningham, co-founder for FSL. “With the help of a handful of Laguna Beach high school students, our mission was to rescue, rehabilitate, and release sick and injured seals and sea lions along the Orange County coast. Today, 50 years later, I am so proud to still be a part of what’s become a world-class nonprofit now known as the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of PMMC

A field trip to FSL in the original barn

“I’m so proud to continue to see the community get behind this important mission,” said co-founder Jim Stauffer. “It’s been great to watch it grow all for the benefit of these precious marine mammals.”

To date, PMMC has rescued over 10,000 marine mammals, all of which are federally-protected species that contribute significantly to our ocean eco-systems. Additionally, the organization educates tens of thousands of students annually, hosts up to 50,000 patrons annually at its visitor center in Laguna Beach, and is now diving head first into forefront research projects including ones involving cancer in sea lions and crucial killer whale research in hopes to save the dwindling southern resident killer whale (SRKW) population.

“I am excited to join the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in celebrating their 50th Anniversary and all of the extraordinary contributions they have made to our region,” said U.S. Representative Mike Levin. “Now more than ever, it is critically important that we protect marine life and promote conservation, and I deeply appreciate the PMMC’s leadership on those values over their storied history. Like many families in our community, my kids have made lasting memories at the Center and we look forward to more visits in the future.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of PMMC

Sea lion kisses at the beach

The organization has been through many ups and downs, surviving two catastrophic floods and mudslides, multiple fire evacuations, and a three-year-long sea lion UME or unusual mortality event – bringing PMMC to the very limit on resources. The PMMC community has always shown up and the organization would not be where it is today without that continued support.

“Pacific Life has been a proud supporter of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center for over three decades,” said Tennyson Oyler, President of Pacific Life Foundation. “We have seen firsthand the critical work that the Center has done for our local marine life, and we are delighted to see the organization continue to grow as an important contributor to conservation and science-based education and a champion for our environment.”

As part of the ongoing celebration of this historic milestone, PMMC will make this year’s annual Gala a very unique and memorable event highlighting the organization and community’s achievements over the years, and will release limited edition products and apparel, and host other surprises.

To start off, the organization has released a special homage to PMMC’s 50th Anniversary with the creation of a commemorative 50th Anniversary page at www.pacificmmc.org/50thanniversary.

“Throughout its history, it’s been a collaborative effort. That was made clear from Day 1 with the transformational work of John Cunningham, Jim Stauffer, and Dr. Rose Ekeberg, who were volunteers for years in making this the organization it is today,” said Peter Chang, CEO of Pacific Marine Mammal Center. “We continue to be a direct product of the remarkable passion and compassion from the community 50 years later, and that’s something we are extremely proud of. PMMC would like to thank every single volunteer, staff member, supporter, community member, donor, person who called an animal in, educator, collaborator, and everyone in between. Because of you, we are not only celebrating the past. We are looking forward to the future of Pacific Marine Mammal Center.”

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Yes, Masters II: A MANthology

A marker of a great work of art is its timelessness. JoAnne Artman Gallery proudly presents Yes, Masters II: A MANthology, an exhibition of recent works by Danny Galieote, Greg Miller, and Michael Callas, which pays homage to the past by putting a present-day spin on age-old masterpieces. The exhibition runs through April 16.

A departure from their typical styles and subjects, each artist created works specifically for this exhibition. Daring to assume a different artistic paradigm that combines 20th century attitude with traditional European sensibility, the culmination is a shared dialogue challenging conventional narratives in art with expressive color and a focus on figuration.

Playful and satirical, these contemporary adaptations of art history merge the classical with the commodification of art in pop culture and mass media, all while bringing Old Masters into a new world.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Danny Galieote, “Freedom of Speech,” Edition 1 of 10, giclee on archival acid-free rag paper, 46 x 38 inches, framed

Drawn from the term “Old Masters,” the title refers to such prolific artists as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Rembrandt. Derived and abstracted from Old Masters paintings and ideologies, Galieote, Miller, and Callas deconstruct pictorial language and artistic agency through investigating the ways in which their masculinity, identity, and individualism are embedded in both the significance and composition of each work.

Using art history as a stepping-stone for newfound interpretations through the lens of pop subjectivity, these artists acknowledge the legacies of their predecessors in their modern and spirited anthologies.

A California native, Galieote began his art career in Disney animation studios. A top animator for films such as The Lion King and Tarzan as a character artist, Galieote honed his skill at hand drawing and the human figure. Well versed in art history, his influences include Renaissance masters such as Michelangelo, Rubens, and the Mannerist Jacopo Pontormo, as well as American realist painter George Bellows and other AshCan artists. Incorporating whimsical elements with modern social concerns, Galieote imbues light-hearted imagery with deeper connotations, illuminating timeless truths of the dualities of human nature.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Greg Miller, “Les Demoiselles,” acrylic paint, spray paint, collage paper on panel, 36 x 36 inches

Steeped in the process of taking all aspects of culture, art, architecture, and images that surround him, Greg Miller combines his paintings with found elements to the surface of his canvases and panels. Addressing art history and the fleeting nature of cultural ephemera and collective memory, his selection of pieces are a foundation of our culture, and with the found collages added to the surface, each piece tells a story of past, present, and future.

With these new paintings, Miller redirects his penchant for depicting the human figure towards reimagined classics. Evoking a sense of history, as well as magic, the historical influences of his recent painted works transcend time. Rooted in Pop art, street art, graphic design, and his life in Southern California, Michael Callas’ paintings are done with spray paint and precise stencil work. Intricately produced through a rigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting precise templates before being transposed onto canvas with aerosol paints, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color.

Remaining true to his practice, Callas meticulously maps out color planes of saturated hues and gray tones, crafting dimensionality and dramatic light sources on his subjects. Applying his distinct approach of working in aerosols to the traditional oil paintings of the Renaissance, Callas explores the famous character archetypes and narratives throughout art history.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Callas, “American Modern,” spray paint and stencil on canvas, 62.5 x 52 inches

These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

The art is on view by appointment at 326 N Coast Hwy. For more information, contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481, email [email protected], or visit www.joanneartmangallery.com.

Ocean Institute will host Marine and Environmental Sciences College Fair on March 27

Ocean Institute is thrilled to host a Marine and Environmental Sciences College Fair on March 27, sponsored by The Nicholas Endowment, to provide students with post-high school, college, and career pathways. Nova Southeastern University (Fla.), SUNY Maritime College (N.Y.), University of Plymouth (U.K.), and University of Southampton (U.K.) are also sponsors of Ocean Institute’s inaugural fair.

“Ocean Institute has a passion for developing the next generation of environmental stewards, explorers, and researchers. Our fair bridges the gap from K-12 to post-secondary by providing students with a full day of presentations from diverse programs and options,” said CEO and President, Dr. Wendy Marshall.

During the fair, there will be student and alumni panels, university exhibits, live presentations, and more. This fair will allow students to learn more in-depth information about programs across the nation and enable them to talk to representatives from these institutions.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ocean Institute is no stranger to offering virtual programs

Ocean advocate, TV personality, and science communicator Danni Washington will be the keynote speaker for this year’s fair. Washington is currently a correspondent on Mission Unstoppable with host Miranda Cosgrove who is also co-executive producer alongside fellow actor Geena Davis. She also is the first African American woman to host her own science television series, called Xploration Nature Knows Best.

Participating institutions include Alaska Pacific University (Alaska), California State University Fullerton Department of Biological Science (Calif.), California State University, Long Beach (Calif.), California State University Maritime (Calif.), Cape Fear Community College Marine Technology (N.C.), Eckerd College (Fla.), Hawaii Pacific University (Hawaii), Los Angeles Maritime Institute (Calif.), and others. Sponsorships and exhibitors are still available.

More information can be found by clicking here.

“We are thankful to our sponsors for enabling us to provide this program at no cost. Access is a big issue in higher education and removing the cost of admission to the conference opens the door for all students to participate,” said Dr. Marshall.

Attendees – students, parents, and counselors – can attend for free. Exhibitor (colleges and universities) pay $250, while sponsor fees (for foundations, companies, colleges, and universities) are $750.

For more information and a full list of participating institutions, go to www.oceaninstitute.org or call (949) 496-2274.

Ocean Institute is a highly respected ocean science, maritime history, and experiential education nonprofit located in Dana Point Harbor.