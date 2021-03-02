NewLeftHeader

clear sky

69.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week Frankie 030221

Meet Pet of the Week Frankie

Frankie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a neutered one-year-old black and white terrier mix. Frankie is currently in the recovery process as he was recently hit by a car. Although, Frankie is extremely strong and has been recovering quickly. He does get easily scared, so he would do best in a home with no children. Once he gets to know you, he is very sweet and loves to cuddle. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Frankie adopted as soon as possible.

Meet Pet of the Week Frankie

Click on photo for a larger image

Frankie is looking for a new home and a fresh start 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.