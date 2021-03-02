NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 18  |  March 2, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

March 2, 2021

Minute by minute more sunshine!

Dennis 5The start of Daylight Savings Time is fast approaching as we are gaining 2-3 minutes a day in sun time. We turn our timepieces ahead one hour on Sunday, March 14. 

Sunshine has been most plentiful for the better part of the last two weeks while the rest of the country is dealing with some kind of horrible weather. Once again, thank you, Mom and Pop, for settling down here in Southern California and leaving that terrible climate from the Northeast! I will never take this place for granted, never!

Thirty-eight years ago, I and an estimated 56 million viewers watched the last showing of the super popular weekly program of M*A*S*H. The date was February 28, 1983. When that two-hour special concluded, a news bulletin announced that a severe weather warning had been issued by the NOAA for all of California for the next day, March 1. The approaching storm was expected to be one of the strongest in recent memory, a product of arguably the strongest El Nino weather event of the 20th century.

The warning brought just about everything to the table including severe thunderstorms with intense lightning and thunder, heavy hail, gale force and stronger winds, heavy storm surf, flash flooding and occasional waterspouts, and blizzard conditions in the higher elevations of our mountains.

That warning hit the nail on the head and then some. The next morning dawned bright and sunny to the east, but looking to the south and west, there appeared a line of towering cumulonimbus towers with the familiar anvil-shaped tops signifying intense thunderstorms within that darkening ominous cloud mass. 

An hour later the first band of severe weather was on us as winds began to howl out of the southeast, whipping up an angry ocean as ten-foot storm waves began their assault on our beaches. Intense lightning with ear-piercing thunder lit up the skies from all directions as torrential rain began to pelt the area, coming in almost sideways from the 40-45 mph gusts. Literal sheets of rain cut visibilities to an eighth of a mile. The bottom was falling out of the barometer as you could see the needle on the aneroid barometer visibly move in just a moment’s time. 

After an hour or so things eased up a bit, so I ran outside real quick to check the rain gauge. Wow! 1.2 inches in just one hour! Moments later the next boiling dark mass was on us with a repeat performance, with intense hail along with all the other madness. This went on for nearly two hours before the next brief break. Checked the gauge again – nearly two additional inches. 

The next band hit shortly after noon with mostly heavy rain, but the winds were still blowing at 30-40 mph as they shifted to more of a southwesterly direction, indicating the passage of the cold front. Things began to clear a bit by around 2 p.m. Another trip to the rain gauge showed that an additional 1.3 inches had fallen, so that meant we collected around four and a half inches so far! Checked the barometer and it read 29.25 inches or 992 millibars! Rarely does the barometer sink below 29.50 inches (1,000 millibars) around here. 

My weather buddy, Spyder Wills, and I took advantage of the break in the weather and walked down to Main Beach only to discover the relentless waves were riding a 6-foot-high tide. Whitewater was moving across the grass at Main Beach Park at Ocean Avenue and on to PCH, which was mired in six inches of water, completely inundating the South Coast Theater. The intense wave action ate away so much sand there was an 8 to 10-foot drop off the boardwalk! 

The angry sea completely undermined the lifeguard headquarters at Main Beach, and looking south toward Brooks Street there was not a grain of sand to be seen anywhere! It was all bedrock as far as the eye could see. What a day! 

As you might guess, March of 1983 was a record-breaker with a whopping 10.40 inches of rain. It took until that August for the sand to eventually fill back in. Legalize El Nino and outlaw La Nina! 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

