 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

COVID-19: 191 new cases and 13 new deaths reported 022821

COVID-19: 191 new cases and 13 new deaths reported in OC, 3 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 3,917 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 13 new deaths reported today (February 28). There have been five deaths of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 in OC today. There have been 246,455 cumulative cases to date.

The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 29.8 percent. 62 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 421 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (-23 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 132 are in ICU (+4 since yesterday’s report report).

The county reports that there have been 794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including three new cases reported today and nine new cases reported since last Sunday’s report.

The county estimates 230,971 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

COVID 19 County 2 28 21 1

COVID 19 County 2 28 21 2

COVID 19 County 2 28 21 3

Orange County COVID-19 case data posted on February 28, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

