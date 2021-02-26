NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

LBUSD to hold special virtual meeting 022621

LBUSD to hold special virtual meeting on Board Policies/Bylaws on Monday

Laguna Beach Unified School District will hold a special virtual meeting on Monday, March 1 at 9 a.m. regarding Board Policies and Bylaws. To view the agenda, visit the district’s website here.

The meeting will be available to the public to view and participate in virtually at the link here.

Public comment may be submitted prior to the meeting via electronic submissions no later than Friday, Feb 26 by 8 p.m. at the link here.

If you would like to make a comment and you are viewing the meeting via Zoom webinar, raise your hand during the designated public comment period, and un-mute your microphone once recognized to do so.

Members of the public may call in using the Zoom meeting phone number: (669) 900-6833; the Webinar ID is: 962 6673 4944. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment.

Public comment is limited to the single agenda item regarding Board Policies/Bylaws.

 

