 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

Rivian theater project moves forward 022621

Rivian theater project moves forward after appeal is withdrawn

By SARA HALL

In an 11th hour development, an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of the Rivian reuse and remodel project at South Coast Cinemas was withdrawn during a meeting this week.

Before moving on to the regular agenda on Tuesday (February 23), Laguna Beach City Council dealt with the announcement of the withdrawal of the appeal. After a recap of the agreement between the appellant, the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition, and Rivian, Council unanimously approved the withdrawal of the appeal, 4-0. Councilmember George Weiss recused himself from the discussion and vote (to accept the withdrawal of the appeal) because he spoke in front of Planning Commission. 

“That’s wonderful news and thanks again to the parties for working so hard to resolve the appeal,” Mayor Bob Whalen said after the vote. “We look forward to a beautiful new building and a ribbon cutting down there.”

The city worked to ensure the implementation measures are compliant with the approved project and can be approved administratively, so there is no need for the project to return to the Planning Commission or City Council.

The Coalition is very happy with the outcome, Catherina Jurca said during a phone interview on Wednesday. This is how historic preservation projects should happen, she said, with “conversation and compromise.”

The aim is to preserve as much as possible, while still letting Rivian reach their project goals, she said.

Rivian theater exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The current South Coast Cinemas building

“Our goal from the beginning was to come up with a solution that would do a better job of preserving and restoring the building and still allow them to meet their project goals,” Jurca said. “I do think it’s an improved project. I don’t think they gave anything up that has a negative impact on their project or that would change their need or use for the building.”

Rivian was “lovely” to deal with, she added, very responsive and amenable to suggestions. They were an ideal partner in this process, she said.

Going forward the Coalition’s role will be informal. They’ll be monitoring any possible changes to the design of the building, Jurca said. They will also provide advice or input and “hope it’s welcome.”

The appeal was filed in regards to an approved exemption for the project, a Class 31 Categorical Exemption (Historic Resource Rehabilitation) under the California Environmental Quality Act.

Since the project is not being appealed, just the CEQA certification, Rivian submitted the terms as “clarifications” for the implementation of a condition listed in the Planning Commission’s approved resolution. The condition is related to design methods for the rehabilitation.

The clarifications are focused on the front façade and two clarifications for the interior.

Rivian Senior Director of Facilities Design Denise Cherry said they worked together to “get to a place where we can all agree.”

She went over all of the clarifications to be implemented, including new front entry doors that will be reconstructed based on the original diamond-patterned wood design, but will also be fully retractable to allow vehicles to go through.

The design will also include reconstruction of missing documented historic features, such as the original marquee, Juliet balcony and French doors, retail storefront fenestration, basket weave-patterned brick courtyard surfacing, windows, wood shutters, and cladding at the ticket booth to conform to the original in design, color, texture, and materials, where possible.

Rivian theater rendering

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rivian’s rendering for the renovation of South Coast Cinemas; certain changes will be made to preserve historic features such as the original marquee

The lobby and the auditorium ceiling are also both listed in the agreement to be reconstructed in a manner compatible with the original design. The auditorium ceiling will be restored or reconstructed at the original height in smooth acoustic plaster.

Also, Rivian agrees to prepare, submit, and support the nomination of the Laguna theater to the National Register of Historic Places and the Laguna Beach Historic Register within two years after issuance of a certificate of occupancy.

Rivian is aiming to open by the end of the year, but they have to re-evaluate the schedule, Cherry said.

The electric vehicle dealer’s project, located at the historic theaters at 154-162 South Coast Hwy, includes retail space, food, and beverage service, a restored theater with seating reduced from the current 674 seats to 130 seats for public programming, and space to display two Rivian vehicles.

At the meeting, Jurca said the Coalition is excited about Rivian’s commitment to adaptively reusing the New Lynn South Coast Theatre and the company’s agreement to retain, restore, and reconstruct key character defining features.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to improve, not derail this project,” she said. “It has never been our contention that Rivian’s project goals could not be met within the theater building or that Rivian could not alter the building, nor that the building must continue to serve as a movie theater.”

The project was very conceptual at the Planning Commission meeting, Jurca noted during the Wednesday phone interview; a lot of details hadn’t been worked out.

“We wanted more clarity about what would be restored, reconstructed, and altered,” she said.

The minute they filed the appeal they reached out to Rivian, Jurca said. They met for a two-hour Zoom meeting a few weeks ago and have kept in contact hammering out the details, part of which was what Council could actually approve. It had to be within the scope of what was already approved by the Planning Commission.

“The compromise didn’t cost them anything, but it’s more faithful to the original historic design,” Jurca said.

 

