NewLeftHeader

few clouds

67.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

LCAD unveils plans to honor Jonathan Burke’s 022621

LCAD unveils plans to honor Jonathan Burke’s retirement after 40 years

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) has announced plans to honor Jonathan Burke who retired as President, culminating a career of 40 years. 

Terry Jones, chairman of the LCAD Board of Trustees, said, “Jonathan’s life’s work has left an indelible mark both on LCAD as an institution and on countless students, faculty, staff, and volunteers. We look forward to celebrating his tenure in a way that is befitting of his grand legacy.” 

Jones and the LCAD Board of Trustees announced several initiatives that will honor Burke’s distinguished LCAD career, including the renaming of the College’s current fine art program as the “Jonathan Burke Fine Art Program” so that all future graduates will carry his name on their BFA and MFA diplomas in perpetuity. On May 21, 2021, Burke will be the keynote speaker and receive an honorary LCAD degree at this year’s virtual Commencement. 

LCAD will also name the path to studios 8, 9, and 10 as Burke Way, honoring Burke’s roots as a teacher. The LCAD Board of Trustees commissioned Cedar Waxing, Benevolence, a painting by LCAD Alumnus Alia El Bermani, BFA, 2000 who graduated summa cum laude. 

LCAD unveils Burke

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LCAD’s former president Jonathan Burke 

A fundraiser in support of the LCAD Student Center has been launched, allowing all to make a tribute gift in honor of Burke’s unprecedented and unequaled impact on the College. 

Burke joined LCAD, then known as Laguna Beach School of Art, as a Fine Arts instructor in 1980. His rapport with the students and his extraordinary artistic talents positioned him for growth and leadership within the organization. He soon took on the responsibilities of Chair of Fine Arts, then Dean of Fine Arts, Interim Dean of Visual Communications, and Co-VP of Academic Affairs, which led him to his role as President and CEO. 

“Jonathan has been the heart and soul of this institution since its early days and his commitment to excellence and creativity will long endure at LCAD. I am grateful for the many years we worked together, and I know that he will be missed,” said Hélène Garrison, Chief Operating Officer and Provost of LCAD, who has worked alongside Burke for 35 years. 

During Burke’s tenure as President, the school experienced unprecedented evolution and improvements that positioned LCAD for strategic and responsibly-managed growth that allowed the college to provide the state-of-the-art facilities and extensive services to its staff, faculty, and, most importantly, its students. 

The College added East Campus, which houses the Suzanne Chonette Senior Studios and the Administration Building; South Campus, home to campus housing, AR/VR, graphic design, fine arts photography classrooms, and photography and recording studios; the LCAD Gallery in downtown Laguna Beach; and expansion of the Big Bend Campus, home to classrooms and studios for animation, graphic design, and game art. 

With Burke at the helm, the school also added the MFA programs in Drawing, Painting, and Game Design, a Post-Baccalaureate program, and new undergraduate majors including Entertainment Design and Experimental Animation. 

A constant voice and advocate for the students, Burke is a driving force behind the development of a capital campaign to build a new student center at the Big Bend Campus, designed to enhance the student experience. 

As Burke embarks on his well-deserved retirement, he said, “As I think about my future, I am eager to return to my first passion: spending valuable time in the studio drawing and painting, as well as a desire to return to the wonderful community of representational artists. More than ever, I firmly believe in the value of an art and design college. LCAD continues to provide the best conditions for a creative person to transform and communicate their passion to be an artist into a relevant and fulfilling life and career.”

For more information about the Jonathan Burke Tribute Campaign, visit www.lcad.com.edu/about/support/jonathan-burke-tribute.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.