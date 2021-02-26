NewLeftHeader

few clouds

67.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

Art That’s Small and Banner Competition 022621

Art That’s Small and Banner Competition online application now open

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission is now accepting online submissions for the 2021 Banner Competition and pre-registrations for the Art That’s Small at City Hall exhibition. Both programs are open to Orange County residents ages 18 or older. 

The City’s annual Banner Competition was established in 1982. The hand-painted banners are displayed citywide from light poles during the summer season. The 2021 competition deadline to submit banner designs, which celebrate our summer season and our culture, is March 1.

The selected artists are awarded $3,000 to create their banner which is added to the City’s temporary art collection. Online design submission is free. Submissions will still be made via physical drop-off at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

Art That's Buzan

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Last year’s 1st Place winner – Hedy Buzan, “Good Neighbors,” Oil

Arts Commissioner Karen Wood said, “We are so excited to see your ideas and look forward to adding new banners to the city’s vibrant collection and proudly installing them for all to enjoy in the upcoming months!”

The City’s annual Art That’s Small at City Hall exhibition is in its 19th year and showcases work 12” by 12” or smaller from local artists. Online pre-registration is open through Thursday, March 4. Artwork drop-off at City Hall will take place on Saturday, March 6.

All appropriate works will be accepted and exhibited through April 15. This year’s exhibition will be juried by Carol Heiman-Greene, Michael Obermeyer, and Mike Tauber. Placement prizes include $500 for First, $250 for Second, $175 for Third, and a $50 City Hall Choice award.

Michael Ervin, Exhibitions Subcommittee Chair, said, “We’re happy to present our annual exhibit of Art That’s Small at City Hall again this year. This important juried show brings out the small, but very compelling, art of our local artists – proving that small art can have a big impact. Please enter the exhibition that continues to bring the joy of art to Laguna Beach.”

The guidelines and application portal for the programs can be found at www.lagunabeachcity.net/culturalarts

For more information on either program, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.