 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

Never too late to become an author: Steve Pope publishes his first novel at the age of 79

Steve Pope, a native Southern Californian, has published his first novel, And Life More Perfect, at the young age of 79. 

“While I’ve been writing for a number of years, this is the first novel worth reading to emerge from the chaos,” Steve says. “And while time-travel and the assassination of JFK seem like well-worn devices, I’d like to think that, through the character of Arthur Twohey, they take on new and interesting dimensions.”

Arthur Twohey, according to the book flap, is no angel (or is he?), and his journey is one of self-discovery, as he learns about himself from the challenges he faces and the people he meets as he inches toward his true nature. 

Never too Steve

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Novelist Steve Pope

Running from the cops, Arthur accidentally falls off a roof and goes back in time forty-five years. So instead of being a broke sixty-something he is a teenager, with his whole life ahead of him (or so he thinks). Unfortunately for him it is 1963, and since he is the only one on the planet who knows what’s about to happen in November in Dallas, he is obliged to take action (albeit against his better judgment). 

“Arthur is someone who goes with the flow, and while the flow takes him to places he’d rather not be, it also possibly delivers him to some form of transcendence,” Steve explains. “He is not one to take himself, nor anyone else, too seriously.”

Things change when Arthur meets Amanda. He finds himself wondering whether she is the answer to his search for meaning, or yet another marker guiding him in the direction he needs to go? 

Never too cover

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“And Life More Perfect” book cover

“People may wonder what the bird on the cover signifies, or, for that matter, the title,” Steve adds. “The answer is that And Life More Perfect is a quote from Satan. Yes, that Satan. It is the scene in Paradise Lost where he’s trying to convince Eve of the benefits to be had from eating of the forbidden fruit. You can draw your own conclusions.” 

Steve began his narrative in greater L.A., with detours to Dallas, the desert, and mountains, before finally dropping down to Puerto Vallarta for the grand finale. He was an English major in college, which explains the literary references, for which, he says, he apologizes in advance. 

These days Steve divides his time between writing, painting, and picking up trash on the beach.

The novel is available on Amazon at the link here.

 

