 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

LBHS Class of 1970 creates “Virtual Reunion” for its 50-year class reunion

Due to the pandemic, the 50-year class reunion for the Laguna Beach High School Class of 1970 was canceled (or postponed a year). It was scheduled to be celebrated last September. However, as with many events during the past year, the organizers came up with an innovative plan.

What occurred was a collaboration to create a “Virtual Reunion,” whereby old classmates were encouraged to send photos and an expression of gratitude. A site was set up to host the outpouring from those who participated, and it was a complete success.

LBHS Class of 1970 graduates can connect with their classmates virtually

John Slowsky (class of 1970) says, “We have lost contact with a lot of our classmates, although they stay in contact with their hometown via Stu News. Here is the site, so if anyone wants to see the virtual reunion, they can go to the following address: www.kindmemories.com/LBHS1970.” 

Notable alumni from this class are artists Jon Seaman (who created the whale sculpture in Heisler Park), Hedy Buzan, and Laguna patriot Howard Hills.

 

