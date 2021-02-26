NewLeftHeader

few clouds

67.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

Guest Column How I came to find and love 022621

Guest Column

How I came to find and love Laguna

By Jerry Immel

Dianne Russell’s story in your February 23 issue about Mark Christy and Hobie Alter reminded me of the part Hobie played in my life, including discovering and moving to Laguna. In 1968 I graduated from engineering school and moved from the frozen tundra of Milwaukee to Los Angeles to start an engineering career as a field engineer for a instrumentation company in Pennsylvania. 

In January of 1969, in the midst of the record-breaking rainstorms that lashed Southern California at that time, I received a call at my Los Angeles office from someone named Hobie Alter. He asked me if I could help him with the production of a new surfboard. I had never even seen a surfboard close up, so I wasn’t sure how I could help. He said that he was aware that my company sold precision temperature control systems, and he needed equipment like this for a new kiln he was designing for a prototype of a fiberglass surfboard. I said yes, I could be of help. I asked him where he was located and he said Capistrano Beach. I asked him where that was, and he said South Orange County. 

A week later, I left L.A. for Capo Beach during the continuing rainstorms. I drove with a lead foot in those days, so as I was traveling through San Juan Capistrano, I was pulled over by the Highway Patrol and given a citation for excessive speed. Twenty over the limit, he claimed. I decided to fight the ticket and learned that the traffic court for South Orange County in those days was held once a week at the Laguna Beach City Council chambers. 

On the day of the hearing for my ticket, I left Los Angeles early so that I would be on time. I arrived in Laguna around 7 a.m. and had time to kill. I parked my car and walked down Forest Ave to Coast Highway and discovered the old boardwalk and what would later become Main Beach Park. I was enthralled with what I saw and decided that I would bring my wife and daughter back here one of these days to look at this place. Coming back up Forest Ave, I stopped at Trotter’s bakery and had breakfast, and then went on to my traffic hearing. I think I beat the ticket. 

A few weeks later, my wife and I were returning from San Diego and saw the Beach Cities exit and I said, let’s go look at Laguna, that place I was telling you about. As we were driving through Dana Point, I looked to the left and could see that there were large cranes and a construction project underway. We turned left and entered the beach area and could see that they were constructing a huge jetty of granite boulders that would become the outer protective wall for the Dana Point Harbor which was about to begin construction later that year. While standing on the shore, I noticed two scuba divers struggling in the water about 100 yards offshore. One diver was attempting to rescue the second diver but was having a very difficult time of it because of the high shore break. 

I stripped down and jumped into the ocean and swam out to help. Between the two of us, we were able to get him ashore and stabilized. It turned out that the guy who I helped save, the other guy lived in Laguna and felt he needed a more reliable diving buddy. I had just gotten my SCUBA certificate in Los Angeles and I said I would love to dive with him. So Rocky and I made many diving trips together over the course of the following year. Many of them off Scotchman’s Cove where the lobster diving was great. 

In early 1970, I got a call from Rocky saying that he was promoted to CFO of Fleetwood Enterprises in Riverside and was going to have to sell his house on Alta Laguna and was offering to sell it to me at his cost. I told him that I was about to go into escrow for a house in Garden Grove that was $5,000 cheaper. 

He said to me, “Sit down, shut up, and listen closely. If you pass on this deal, you will spend the rest of your life kicking your butt down the street.” He got my attention − I decided to accept his wise counsel, we found the extra money, and moved to Laguna in April of 1970. I have never looked back.

 As a postscript, I received a call three years ago from a man who said he was Hobie Alter. I paused for a few moments, knowing that Hobie had died three or four years earlier. The man went on to explain that he was calling me because I was the president of a large HOA in Mammoth Lakes, and he was checking in with me as a new owner. 

After a few more moments, he added, “I’m Hobie Jr.” I then told him that his dad was the key factor in my finding and living in and loving Laguna. Like Mark, Hobie was a pivotal presence in my life, if only for the one visit to his Quonset hut in Capo where he was building his new surfboard line.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.