NewLeftHeader

few clouds

67.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

City honors Barbara Diamond with a proclamation 022621

City honors Barbara Diamond with a proclamation and press chair dedication

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

As another expression of how much she meant to all who knew her, during the City Council Meeting on February 23, the city recognized beloved Barbara F. Diamond as a highly respected and talented Laguna Beach resident and journalist. 

Diamond, 88, an iconic Stu News reporter, died February 10. In her memory, the city honored her work and life with a proclamation and the dedication of a press chair in Council chambers.

Before reading the proclamation, Mayor Bob Whalen said, “We’re going to start the evening out with a bit of a sad note but also with recognition of a life well led by Barbara Diamond, who we all know passed away a couple of weeks ago. She was a legend in the community and served many decades as an outstanding newspaper woman in town, in particular covering city activities.”

City honors flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Barbara’s chair and desk

PROCLAMATION

IN LOVING MEMORY OF BARBARA F. DIAMOND

WHEREAS, the Laguna Beach City Council would like to express its profound sadness in losing Barbara F. Diamond who was a prominent, highly respected, beloved Laguna Beach legend, resident and journalist; and

WHEREAS, Barbara Diamond was born on November 2, 1932, in Grand Junction, Colorado and she passed from this life on February 10, 2021 in her home in Laguna Beach and is survived by two sons: Kevin Diamond, of Sausalito and Kenny Diamond, of Corte Madero. Her son Paul Diamond preceded her in death; and

WHEREAS, Barbara Diamond grew up in the San Francisco area, studied journalism at Galileo High School in San Francisco, where she was editor of the high school newspaper, covered Wimbledon and was the Editor of “Inside Women’s Tennis,” the official publication for the Women’s Tennis Association, married the Executive Director of the Women’s Tennis Association, and started her family and raised three wonderful sons in Marin County; and

WHEREAS, Barbara Diamond moved to Laguna Beach and began working for the Orange County Register (the News-Post) full-time from 1985 to 2000, and became an icon and trusted journalist at City Hall and the Police Department reporting City information to the community, and joined Stu Saffer with the Coastline News where she continued reporting for another decade when the paper was sold to the Los Angeles Times (the Coastline Pilot); and

WHEREAS, Barbara Diamond, after returning from the Bay Area from caring for her son Paul, re-joined forces with Stu Saffer and Shaena Stabler in the summer of 2016 to write about “whatever she wanted to,” and has been writing two stories every issue, two times per week, plus one column per week, ever since for Stu News Laguna; and

WHEREAS, Barbara Diamond has generously sponsored a personal journalism scholarship to Laguna Beach High School students for decades to help pursue their dreams, and continues to be a staple at all City Council and Planning Commission meetings, as well as community events, with flawless attendance; and

WHEREAS, in her memory, Barbara Diamond shall have a press chair dedicated in her memory in City Council Chambers, near her seat next to the Deputy City Clerk where she sat at numerous City Council meetings.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Whalen, Mayor of the City of Laguna Beach, California, do hereby proclaim that Barbara Diamond was a highly respected, trusted, and talented Laguna Beach legend, resident and journalist and will surely be missed.

City honors at work

Click on photo for a larger image

Barbara in Council Chambers at her desk before the pandemic

After Mayor Whalen read the proclamation, members of the council offered their comments: 

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said, “Barbara was an old school professional. She was very thorough, she checked on sources and followed up with questions, rather than just filling in the gaps. I considered her my friend. We had a lot of off-the-record conversations. Her BFD license plate on her car was a riot. She had a deep love for her friends, and she had a lot of friends in town. When I first met her, she reminded me of that gossip columnist Liz Smith because she kind of physically resembled her. Then she’d be covering some social event and she would highlight who would be there. Liz Smith was the Grand Dame of Dish. Barbara was the Grand Dame of Laguna Beach.

“To honor Barbara (BFD), we are having a special chair made with a plaque on the back that says: Barbara Diamond Permanent Press Chair. We have to cover the costs with donations. If you would like to contribute, please send a check to the LB Community Foundation, 580 Broadway, Suite 204, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Very important: in the note section of your check, please write: Barbara Diamond. The total cost of the chair and plaque is $2,100.”

“One thing about COVID-19 was not being able to see Barbara for a council meeting and taking a break and checking out her high heels,” said Councilmember Toni Iseman. “Who had better shoes or legs than Barbara? I can only imagine what she was like as an ace reporter running around getting stories, and I think she took a lot of secrets with her about the world of tennis. To have these last couple of weeks be all about tennis, I know how much fun Barbara would have been having watching what was going on. What other town ever had such an institutional memory like Barbara’s? She was great. I miss her.”

City honors flag

Click on photo for a larger image

Flowers in memory of Barbara’s legendary reporting

Councilmember Peter Blake remembered an interview with Barbara, “When I first ran for the council, she interviewed me for an hour, and I told her everything that was on my mind and why I was running. When we got done, she said, ‘You know I have to tell you I like you too much to print this article. I want you to just take some time and think about all the things you told me today and all the issues you’re having and the people you’re having them with and call me back and I’ll happily do the interview again.’ But that was Barbara. She wanted to get the story out but at the same time, she wasn’t going to lead you down the path of destruction. Unfortunately, it didn’t work, and I told her to print everything I said. She was great. I really enjoyed getting her phone calls. We had very candid conversations about a lot of things, and I’m going to miss her.”

“I always found Barbara to be a very cheerful and welcoming person and journalist,” said Councilmember George Weiss. “She loved Westies, and so do I. I think she had a few of them in her lifetime. I have to say she lived a good life and passed well at 88. We all miss her. She was a great lady.”

Resident Larry Nokes offered his comments, “When I had my office at 580 Broadway, we had offices adjacent to each other. It was at a time when my daughter McKenna was young and we were starting up a Y Princesses Tribe. Barbara became fascinated by it, and she covered these people all the way through to a point after about four years, the Y gave her the special honor of naming her ‘Princess Running Ink.’ She always got a kick out of that. The other thing was that was entertaining about Barbara was her passion for women’s tennis. Her knowledge was incredibly deep. When the Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King film came out, Barbara went nuts and called me and asked me if I’d seen it and told me all the anecdotes. If there were some secrets, there were a few less after that conversation. We love her. We’re going to miss her.”

“As a neighbor and friend and someone who read her column every single issue, it was first thing I looked at,” said neighbor Matt Lawson. “Earlier in my career, I had the privilege of working with figures of American journalism, and I have to say that within her realm, Barbara was every bit their equal. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a wonderful person – even a better person than a journalist. We were richer for having her as part of our community, and we’re poorer for her loss. God bless you, Barbara. I’m sure you’re going to get the story and get it right, wherever you are.”

It’s no coincidence that the presentation of the proclamation to honor her was listed under “Extraordinary Business” on the council agenda – as her friends and colleagues attest, Barbara was an extraordinary woman.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.