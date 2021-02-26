NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 022621

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

February 26, 2021

Dry February – will March be any different?

Dennis 5Our weather has been on a real winning streak as of late with clear, sunny skies and clear, brisk starlit nights with mild daytime temps, and that’s OK by me. If it’s rain and constant gloom you like, then go to the Pacific Northwest where they’re lucky to get a half hour of sun a week. I don’t see how they do it up there in Spongeville. 

Our 2020-21 rainy season remains locked in at a paltry 2.66 inches. We could end up with only our second rainless February on record, tying February of 1984 with no rain, and only a trace in February of 1951. Our driest season on record was 3.71 inches in 2006-07. As wonderful as it is here in Southern California, we still have our own issues like fire, flood, earthquake, and drought. Nary a year goes by without one or more of those events occurring, but I’ll take my chances. I ain’t going nowhere!

Here comes March and just about anything can happen during March. Santana wind events are a bit less frequent on the average, but they still happen, and a few have been known to be accompanied by very warm temps as the sun is getting quite a bit higher in the sky. Thanks to an earlier shift to Daylight Savings Time on March 14 this year, we’ll approach twelve hours of sun time. 

In March of 1988, a strong Santana wind event sent temps up into the low 90s and in March of 1996, the mercury topped out at 95 here in Laguna, a March record that still stands. March is normally our fourth wettest month, so we can still get some real downpours on occasion.

Our average March rainfall is 2.52 inches with our wettest March on record having occurred in 1983 with a real soaking at 10.40 inches. Other wet Marches were 9.69 in 1938, and 8.02 in 1978. Our rainless Marches have been in 1961, 1972, and 1997. Our average high-low temp for March is 68-48 with the highest March reading of 95 in 1996 due to a very strong, warm Santana wind event. Our coldest March temp occurred in 1976 with a low of 35 in town and 30 out in the canyon. Our normal March ocean temp is 57 with the warmest at 66 in 1997 and our coldest at 52 in 1989.

Sand migration occurs every year to some degree, but we have more of that in Laguna as there are many crescent-shaped coves and beaches here. There’s less movement of sand from Seal Beach to Balboa as the beach is much wider and it’s a straight, constant beach that faces the same direction the whole way. 

Here in Laguna it’s all about the tide and swell direction. Most of Laguna faces to the southwest, so there’s only a lot of sand displacement when there’s a severe angle strong swell, like a SSE close-interval Baja swell with a high tide of six feet or more. A severe angle NW ground or wind swell with a high tide of six feet or more will also move a lot of sand. 

During big winter swells, the sand will be pushed to the south end of that particular cove, and in the summer severe angle SSE swells will push all of that sand to the north end of that cove. Southern Hemisphere SW swells come in pretty much parallel to the beach, so they tend to pile up a lot of sand over the entire beach, and the same goes for straight west long-period groundswells. 

The winter of 1982-83 still stands out in my memory as the entire stretch of beach from Main Beach to Brooks Street and beyond was totally stripped of all sand. It was all bedrock and boulders. When the sand’s in, you can walk from Main Beach to Brooks Street in about 20-25 minutes or so, but in 1982-83 it took nearly a whole hour as you had to navigate all the rocks and boulders. 

You can tell if it’s been a mellow winter by April or May if there’s still quite a bit of sand left. In 1983 it took until late August for the beach to retain its normal complexion. What a winter that was! 

Have a great weekend and I’ll see y’all in March.

ALOHA!

 

