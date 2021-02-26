NewLeftHeader

 February 26, 2021

Laguna Presbyterian Church and Red Cross 022621

Laguna Presbyterian Church and Red Cross to hold Community Blood Drive on March 5, the need for donations is high

On Friday, March 5, from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laguna Presbyterian Church and the Red Cross will hold the first Community Blood Drive of 2021. It will be held in Tankersley Hall.

The need for blood donations is high. “Because of the emergency shortage of blood supply due to the pandemic, the Red Cross has set our goal of blood donor appointments at 60,” says Sandy Grim, ARC/LPC Blood Drive Coordinator. “I thought we ‘broke the ceiling’ last October when they set our goal at 52 (which we achieved!) and we collected 45 units, and brought in seven first-time donors.”

As of Tuesday, 32 of 60 of the donor appointments have been filled, according to Grim. “I’m excited about the response, but please ask your readers to consider the ‘extreme’ shortage of blood supply our area (and our country) is experiencing.”

Laguna Presbyterian building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Presbyterian Church (pre-pandemic)

“We could also use 3-5 more Volunteer Helpers to assist with handing out snacks, juice, and water for the Blood Donors so they rehydrate and rest for a few minutes before they leave the facility.

All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current coronavirus patients in need.

So, get out there and tell your families, friends, etc. All COVID-19 safety precautions, cleanings, etc. will be enforced. 

To schedule an appointment, sign up online here. Use sponsor code: lagunap.

Call the Red Cross at (866) 236-3276 to find out if you are eligible to donate. Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave. 

If donors have a LB Parking permit, they are urged to use it, as our Parking Lot behind the church will be crowded.

For questions, email Sandy at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

