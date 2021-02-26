NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 17  |  February 26, 2021

Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre presents The Outsiders 022621

Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre presents The Outsiders, streaming through Sunday

Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre presents The Outsiders by Christopher Sergel, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton. The show will stream through Sunday (February 28) via www.lagunaplayhouse.com. The Outsiders is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill.

Based on S.E. Hinton’s high school experience in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1965, The Outsiders has been one of the most popular books among teens and preteens since it came out in 1967. 

Laguna Playhouse Joe

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cast member Joe Spano 

Hinton’s gritty coming-of-age story follows the “Greasers,”  narrator Ponyboy Curtis and his friends,  as they navigate teenage angst and class warfare in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

In this coming-of-age story, Ponyboy struggles with right and wrong in a society in which he believes that he is an outsider. “As he steps out into the bright sunlight from the darkness of the movie house,” a series of events unfold that prove to Ponyboy the hardships that Greasers and their rivals, the “Socs,” face may take different forms, but that the members of both groups – and youths everywhere – must inevitably come to terms with fear, love, and sorrow.

Laguna Playhouse Williams

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cast member JoBeth Williams 

“Few books capture the heart and soul of the American teenager like The Outsiders,” states Director of Education and Outreach Dylan Russell. “We are thrilled to offer a virtual production of this powerful story. It is an incredible novel that speaks to teenagers who are fighting for belonging in their lives and acceptance through their families – either blood or chosen. It also illuminates the ways socioeconomic disparity drives community and family violence. 

“Unfortunately, these themes remain present 50 years later, which is why it is so important to present this work today. We present this show with a Panel Discussion featuring community leaders and teens discussing the reasons why these themes continue and how to take steps towards positive change through awareness and action.”

Laguna Playhouse Aron

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cast member Aron Farkas 

The Outsiders is directed by Tamiko Washington, with Media Design by Tyler Reid Scrivner, Costume Design by Becca Michelle, Sound Design & Editing by Kate Wecker, and Video Editing by Jesús López Vargas. The Production Stage Manager is Jessica Keasberry-Vnuk. 

The cast is Caitlin “Birdie” Basham (Cherry); El Colover (Mrs. O’Briant/Doctor); Aron Farkas (Johnny); Caroline Field (Marcia); Finn Quinn Flanagan (Bob); Sophia Gabal (Jerry/Nurse); Charlie Grace Goubran (Ensemble); Christopher Hoile (Darry); Robert “Bobby” Houston (Randy); Grant Hughes (Sodapop); Carson Kubelun (Two-Bit); Elijah Lopez (Ponyboy); Charlie Massey (Mr. Syme / Paul); Maris Morgan (Ensemble); Sarina O’Neill (Sandy); and Aidan Russell (Dallas). 

Tickets are $20 (full price) and are available at www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Through a special partnership with the County of Orange County, a limited number of tickets for audience members aged 16-24 are free. Visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com/education-outreach/the-outsiders-tay for more details. 

The online production of The Outsiders will be made available for on-demand streaming from noon today (February 26) through 10 p.m. Sunday (February 28). through www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

