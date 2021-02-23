NewLeftHeader

few clouds

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

Ocean Institute will host Marine and Environmental 022321

Ocean Institute will host Marine and Environmental Sciences College Fair in March

Ocean Institute is thrilled to host a Marine and Environmental Sciences College Fair on March 27, sponsored by The Nicholas Endowment, to provide students with post-high school, college, and career pathways. Nova Southeastern University (Fla.), SUNY Maritime College (N.Y.), University of Plymouth (U.K.), and University of Southampton (U.K.) are also sponsors of Ocean Institute’s inaugural fair. 

“Ocean Institute has a passion for developing the next generation of environmental stewards, explorers, and researchers. Our fair bridges the gap from K-12 to post-secondary by providing students with a full day of presentations from diverse programs and options,” said CEO and President, Dr. Wendy Marshall. 

During the fair, there will be student and alumni panels, university exhibits, live presentations, and more. This fair will allow students to learn more in-depth information about programs across the nation and enable them to talk to representatives from these institutions. 

Ocean institute virtual

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ocean Institute is no stranger to offering virtual programs

Ocean advocate, TV personality, and science communicator Danni Washington will be the keynote speaker for this year’s fair. Washington is currently a correspondent on Mission Unstoppable with host Miranda Cosgrove who is also co-executive producer alongside fellow actor Geena Davis. She also is the first African American woman to host her own science television series, called Xploration Nature Knows Best. 

Participating institutions include Alaska Pacific University (Alaska), California State University Fullerton Department of Biological Science (Calif.), California State University, Long Beach (Calif.), California State University Maritime (Calif.), Cape Fear Community College Marine Technology (N.C.), Eckerd College (Fla.), Hawaii Pacific University (Hawaii), Los Angeles Maritime Institute (Calif.), and others. Sponsorships and exhibitors are still available. 

More information can be found by clicking here.

“We are thankful to our sponsors for enabling us to provide this program at no cost. Access is a big issue in higher education and removing the cost of admission to the conference opens the door for all students to participate,” said Dr. Marshall. 

Attendees – students, parents, and counselors – can attend for free. Exhibitor (colleges and universities) pay $250, while sponsor fees (for foundations, companies, colleges, and universities) are $750. 

For more information and a full list of participating institutions, go to www.oceaninstitute.org or call (949) 496-2274. 

Ocean Institute is a highly respected ocean science, maritime history, and experiential education nonprofit located in Dana Point Harbor.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.