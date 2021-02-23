NewLeftHeader

few clouds

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

Laguna Art Museum presents One Hour/One Painting 022321

Laguna Art Museum presents One Hour/One Painting on Thursday

This Thursday (February 25) at 6 p.m., author and critic Peter Clothier invites the public to spend an hour virtually with a single painting from the exhibition Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns.

Peter Clothier is an internationally-known writer who specializes in writing about art and artists. He believes in avoiding the jargon that obscures much current writing about art, and in writing simply, clearly, in language that the lay person can readily understand. 

Laguna Art Peter Clothier

Submitted photo

Author Peter Clothier 

Clothier seeks to achieve a harmony of mind, heart, and body in his work, and looks for this quality in the artists he writes about. A reformed academic, now fifteen years in recovery, he has returned in recent years to teaching, in mostly non-traditional ways: in workshops, continuing groups, and individual coaching and mentoring for artists and writers.

To participate in the program, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/one-hour-one-painting-thiebaud.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.