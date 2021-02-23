NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

Red Cross looking for heroes in OC 022321

Red Cross looking for heroes in OC, nominations due March 1

The local Red Cross is looking for Orange County heroes. Do you know an “ordinary” person with extraordinary courage? Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need, or made a difference in Orange County? If you know a local hero, the American Red Cross of Orange County asks you to nominate them to be recognized at its Orange County Heroes Awards.

The Orange County Heroes Awards honors local individuals who have created safer and stronger communities or provided help when disaster strikes – in Orange County and beyond. Award recipients will be honored at the virtual event on Friday, May 14.

“Orange County is home to many heroes with tremendous courage and compassion,” said Becky Firey, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Orange County. “We need the public’s help to nominate heroes in our community who we can recognize for their contributions.” 

Red Cross Gavin

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Red Cross 

Local lifeguard Gavin Pike honored as recipient of Red Cross 2020 OC Youth Hero Award

The Red Cross of Orange County is accepting nominations in the following categories: 

Animal Welfare Hero: Presented to an animal that has protected a human or another animal in a time of need, to a person who has rescued an animal from a traumatic situation, to an animal that is making a difference to impact someone’s life, or to an individual that cares for animals.

Corporate Hero: A business or organization that has contributed significantly to the American Red Cross mission and/or made a positive impact in our community.

Disaster Services Hero: An individual or an organization that has exhibited heroic efforts in any or all of the areas of disaster services, including preparedness, response, or recovery during a natural disaster or emergency situation through mission-driven response assistance to people in need. 

First Responder Hero: Presented to a professional or volunteer serving as a law enforcement official, firefighter, first responder, or responder in the medical or healthcare field. This award is presented to a person or persons who has exhibited heroism in their response to an emergency, on or off-duty, through acts of courage or selflessness.

Red Cross responders

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Red Cross 

2020 First Responder Heroes: Officer Michael Orr and Officer Jose Ruelas, Fullerton Police Department

Gift of Life Hero: An individual or group that supports the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross through blood or platelet donations or inspiring others to give blood or platelets.

Good Samaritan Hero: Presented to a person who has demonstrated outstanding heroism, skill, commitment, or resourcefulness in attempt to save one or more lives by utilizing skills aligned with those taught in American Red Cross programs such as CPR/AED/First Aid or other health and preparedness training.

Service to the Armed Forces Hero: Presented to a member of the armed forces (active or veteran, commissioned, or non-commissioned) whose heroic action(s) demonstrated exceptional courage or improved the welfare of the military community. This award may be presented posthumously and may also be awarded to ROTC members or civilians/organizations that have made a significant impact on the military community.

Youth Hero (age 18 or younger): Presented to a youth in the community who has demonstrated courage, initiative and/or compassion in the spirit of the American Red Cross in service to another individual or the welfare of the region.

Nomination requirements: 

All nominees must work or reside in Orange County. The heroic act may have occurred elsewhere. The heroic act must be either an ongoing commitment to the community for more than one year, have occurred in 2020, or early 2021.

It is possible to have more than one person awarded in a category for the same act. The 2021 Class of Heroes will be selected by the Heroes Selection Committee based on Hero merit, availability for filming, and award acceptance and adherence to Red Cross of Orange County’s fundamental principles.

Nominees may meet the criteria for more than one category or moved to a different category at the discretion of the Selection Committee during deliberation. 

For more information, or for questions, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (714) 481-4444.

How to nominate a hero: 

Nominations are due by Monday, March 1, 2021. 

--Submit via Online Nomination Form: www.redcross.org/ocheroes.

--Submit via Email: Download the nomination form at www.redcross.org/ocheroes and email completed nomination form to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

--Submit via Mail: Download the nomination form at  www.redcross.org/ocheroes and mail completed nomination form and any supporting materials to:

American Red Cross 

Attn: Melissa Rutan 

600 Parkcenter Dr

Santa Ana, CA 92705 

For more information, visit www.redcross.org/ocheroes, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (714) 481-4444.

 

