 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

Laguna Beach Live! and Susi Q present 022321

Laguna Beach Live! and Susi Q present Live! at the Q virtually on Thursday

Laguna Beach Live! is partnering with the Susi Q Senior Center to present special virtual performances of rising stars in chamber music. The series, Live! at the Q, is a monthly Zoom concert offered free to all interested persons. 

This month’s concert is on Thursday, Feb 25 from 4 to 5 p.m. with violinists Matthew Yee and Zara Amendt. Registration is required through the Susi Q.

Brandon Chen performs at the October Live! at the Q

Zara Amendt is a freshman at Mater Dei High School, and studies viola with Michelle Gasworth. In the past three years, she was in the Santiago Strings Youth Orchestra and served as the principal violist for multiple concerts. In her first year with Chamber Music | OC’s Pre-College Program, Zara is looking forward to participating in the upcoming master classes and immersing herself in her assigned chamber ensemble.

Matthew Yee has performed as soloist in major venues nationwide including at Chicago Symphony Center, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, and Soka Performing Arts Center. He was a prizewinner at numerous competitions including the American String Teachers Association, John Walker Competition, and Redlands Bowl. Matthew served as Associate Concertmaster of the Orange County Youth Symphony and has performed with the Claremont Young Musicians Orchestra, Southern California School Band, and Orchestra Association.

Both musicians are part of Chamber Music | OC’s Pre-College Program and they will play selected works by Bach, Paganini, Stamitz, and Novacek. 

To register, visit www.thesusiq.org/zoom-class-catalog.html.

 

