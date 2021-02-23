Caretakers of the soul and spirit of Hobie Surf Shops 022321

Caretakers of the soul and spirit of Hobie Surf Shops carry on the legacy

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Mark Christy – owner of Hobie, the Ranch, and co-owner of Tuvalu – relates a piece of advice that Hobie Alter gave him when he offered to sell Hobie Surf Shops to Christy in 1996. Christy said that he didn’t have any retail experience, to which Alter replied that he didn’t either, and went on to offer a valuable recommendation, “Surround yourself with incredible people and let them do what they do, and then stay the f…k out of the way.”

A pioneer in surfing, boating, and skateboarding, Alter started making surfboards in his garage in the 1950s and together with partner Dick Metz shared the vision of a unique lifestyle, and then made it happen. There are three Southern California Hobie stores – Laguna Beach, Dana Point, and San Clemente.

Mark Christy

Meeting Hobie Alter

According to Christy, there are two distinct versions of how he met Alter: his sister Laurie – who is married to Alter’s son Jeff – says she introduced them, and the other scenario is that Christy met Alter at the Ben Brown golf course on a day that Christy forgot his golf shoes and played barefoot. Ben Brown was Alter’s favorite course.

After acquiring Hobie, Christy took Alter’s advice to heart – in every aspect of the enterprise – by hiring the best of the best to help him carry on the soul and spirit of the Hobie legacy. Once they were onboard, they seldom left.

General Manager Jake Schwaner says, “Out of the 17 core team members, there is a combined total of 350 years.”

Hiring the best

Shortly after Christy purchased Hobie, the general manager left and Christy was on the lookout for a new one. He’d heard of Schwaner, who was working for Metz at the Hobie in Hawaii.

“Jake had a stellar reputation in the industry,” says Christy. “Everyone loved him. The first day we met, it was at 7 a.m. at the Harbor House in Dana Point. He ordered a rare ribeye and a Bloody Mary, and I told him you’re my guy.”

As it turns out, they have many similar tastes and look enough alike to be brothers. They are fans of the same music, both love golf, and although they are spelled differently, even have the same middle names – Jake Alan and Mark Allan.

Schwaner lived in Aspen, Colo., from 1975-1985 and comes from a life and career rooted in the outdoors. “I was involved in the outdoor lifestyle business, manufacturing skis. In 1987, Dick Metz, founder of Hobie in Hawaii, brought me in for marketing and advertising. We started Hobie, and I stayed one year. I had my first son in Lahaina, Hawaii.”

Jake Schwaner

Metz wanted to take Hobie nationwide, and surfing was declining in the outdoor industry, so Schwaner made a move.

Once back on the mainland, in 1987, Schwaner met his future wife Tori, who went to Laguna Beach High School with Christy, and was hired at Hobie in 1978 (when she was just 17 years old).

At the time, Schwaner was cramming waste into trash cans – he was merchandizing hard goods – and evidently, adding to the already full trash bins irritated her. However, she must have gotten over it.

“So many lifers, so many relationships, so many ‘Hobie babies’ and families have come from this company,” says Christy.

“The store is a community within a community,” Tori says of her 48 years with Hobie. “My first job in high school was working at the Sunshine Healthy Bar, I just walked around town – probably in dolphin shorts and maybe my bathing suit – looking for a job. I’ve been part of Hobie for a long time, since they were in the space that is now Art for the Soul. The atmosphere was creative and great. It was a little nuclear family and we hired locals. Over the years, we’ve had lots of first-job people. For them, it was a great learning experience in how to deal with people. There used to be a lot of bantering between the Laguna Beach and Dana Point staff and lots of pranks.”

Hobie on Forest Ave

In 1988, the store moved from the original location to the corner of Forest Ave and Beach and then took over the adjoining space (which was Duet) during the remodel. “It has been expanding naturally and gradually in three increments,” she says.

Tori has been through the floods and the fire in 1993 although she explains she was out on maternity leave during the fires – attesting to Christy’s statement that there are a lot of Hobie babies.

Tori says, “I used to run the old store. It was always a tight group, like family. I still have five close friends from that time. It was kind of like college.

“One girl I hired at 16 stayed 20 years. Staff goes on to get married, have children, and then their children worked here.”

Manager Regina Abbott (in front) and Tori Schwaner in back (social distancing of six feet)

The Schwaners’ older son Austin, who is a graphic artist, designs for the store, and their younger son Zack went off to college.

Christy didn’t have to search far for one of his staff members – his son Jackson.

“I have worked (on and off) at Hobie since I was about 14 and 15,” says Jackson. “I was a manager (not a demotion but just a choice) for a year or so but now am one of the head supervisors (I’ve been lucky enough to work at all locations with a bunch of great co-workers/teammates)…I am a big sports fan, both ocean and land sports.

“The camaraderie, of the LB store in particular, has made going to work always fun. I’ve made lifelong friends, from employees to our regular customers. As Hobie once said, ‘If it’s fun it’s never work, and if it isn’t fun it will never work.’ I’ve been fortunate enough to know Hobie as a family member and the way he interacted with people. Therefore, my favorite part about working for this company is all the people, from customers to employees.”

Jackson continues, “The one specific memory that stands out would have to be all the Hospitality Nights. I love that evening. Hobie always goes all out, but what’s special for me is all the locals that walk around. I went to LBHS, so when hospitality night comes around it always feels and acts like its own high school reunion. Everyone is in a good mood and ready for the holidays.

(L-R) Jake Schwaner, Mark Christy, and Manager Regina Abbott

Although serious about their jobs, the first thing one notices is that the staff (currently at 13, with six working last Friday) is having fun. All agree that there is a spirit of comradery and caring.

In April, Manager Regina Carroll celebrates 10 years at Hobie. She started

as a sales associate, moved to supervisor, assistant manager, and then manager.

“Becoming a manager gave me the opportunity to implement some morale-boosting and bonding activities. However, the favorites didn’t happen this year. We have a Friendgiving Celebration which is a Thanksgiving potluck and I bake the turkey. During Christmas holidays, we have a Secret Santa.”

Well-versed on the store’s background, Regina serves as historian while visitors browse in the inviting atmosphere. “The shopping and the heritage section create an experience that is relaxing and enjoyable. The structure is the second oldest concrete building in town – the theater is the oldest. Some people just like to come in and talk about the history.”

Regina points out that the open-beamed ceiling is original and says that there are 12 empty tequila bottles hidden up there – a few deposited during each remodel. “There’s always people who try to find all of them,” she says. “They heard you get a free shirt.”

It’s no secret that Christy is a tequila lover.

“Visitors talk about how the environment affects all the senses – smell, the mellow sound of the music – the visuals of the historic pieces.”

Against one wall are three of the first 10 or 12 boards Hobie made – one with the logo burned into it with a wood burner.

The tiki bar is a highlight with amazing hand-carved wood pieces. It harkens back to the old Royal Hawaiian décor and with good reason. Christy says, “It was made by Craig in our warehouse and some pieces are from the Royal Hawaiian before their remodel.” Some of their décor items remain in the Hobie warehouse.

Tiki Bar

The community comes out

How did the pandemic affect business?

“We closed on March 17 and opened on May 4 or 5,” says Christy. “The absolute silver lining was the incredible support – emotional, moral, and financial from the locals – not only to charities and schools. The moment they could come out, they came out in a big way to shop. The local support was purposeful. Shop local campaigns. It kept our souls intact. Excluding those nine weeks that we were closed, 2020 beat 2019 in sales. Our merchandise is geared to outdoors, and that was one of the few places we could go.”

“We are here because we believe in Hobie and because it offers uncompromised quality,” says Schwaner. “We are incredibly honored to be caretakers of his legacy and stay true to his vision and continue to be hellbent on not opening in local malls. We have been in business 70 years – ever innovative, soulful, and authentic. We don’t want to tarnish the brand.”

“Hobie gave me the license for the name Hobie for the retail store,” Christy says. “His generosity changed my life. At his memorial at Ben Brown’s, several people – previously sworn to silence – spoke of his generosity, that he paid for college or helped with a mortgage payment.

“It’s a lifestyle. We have mutual respect – there are no politics – we are all pulling the rope in the same direction.”

Staff member Alexis Georgiadis started working at Hobie the end of June 2020. “Instantly, they made it feel like family. It’s great to be able to talk to my fellow workers about anything. They make it fun – on Halloween, we dressed up in a Western theme and played country western music. We’ve taken field trips to the other stores for inspiration. I’ve become close friends with Erica Kramer who brings us vegan cookies and cakes each week.”

(L-R) Back frow: Michael and Caleb, (L-R); Front row: Alexis, Reese, and Chrissie

Caleb Hardy has been at Hobie for three years and started when he was a junior in high school and then stayed through college at Irvine Valley College. However, in the fall, he will be transferring to college in Point Loma where he’ll study business administration. “We have fun while working,” he says. “I like that it’s a dog-friendly store. It’s fun to see all the dogs. It’s mostly locals, but celebrities come in. I’ve waited on Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, and Adam Sandler.” In response to a question about funny things that have happened in the store, he says, “One time we had a runaway squirrel in here.”

Michael Diemer has been working at Hobie for seven and a half years. “I get to work with friends and it’s fun. I never dread coming to work, it’s always exciting. Leonardo DiCaprio came in the store once to get a wetsuit for his nephew. If I have a day off, sometimes I wish I was at work and not isolated at home. The store has really been special to me. When I started, I thought I’d be here only one or two years, but here I am seven years later. While working here, I grew and matured as a person and learned a lot.”

But Michael’s time at Hobie will soon come to an end. He was accepted at Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo., where he’ll be studying Forest Management and wants to go into wildfire protection. “I’m going on to the next chapter,” he says.

Three of the original Hobie boards – the one in the middle has a wood-burned logo

Reese Raschio is the rookie – she started at Hobie in October of last year when she moved to Laguna. “The best thing about working here is one hundred percent the people. We have great camaraderie.”

She’ll be a senior at LBHS this fall. “They are very flexible with hours here and believe school comes first. They adjusted my schedule so that I can come in at noon after my online classes.”

Keeper of the legacy

Curating a legacy carries a heavy responsibility. Christy relates a story about Neil Young owning Hank Williams’ guitar. Someone asked Young how that felt and he said, “You can’t own a Hank Williams’ guitar, I just happen to be the caretaker.”

Christy has surrounded himself with extraordinary people intent on preserving the authenticity, spirit, and soul of Hobie – but it certainly hasn’t stopped them from incorporating Alter’s motto, “If it’s fun, it’s not work.”

Hobie is located at 294 Forest Ave. For more information, call (949) 497-3304.