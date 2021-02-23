NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 022321

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

February 23, 2021

It’s not just birds – sand migrates too!

Dennis 5On this date (February 23) in 1998, Laguna got pelted by a whopping four inches of rain in just one day, thanks to the mega El Nino event at that time that was responsible for not only the wettest February on record, but also the wettest season on record. February of 1998 totaled 15.02 inches, surpassing the previous record of 13.68 inches in 1962. Once again Laguna Canyon Road became a raging torrent, shutting things down again after the big shutdown from the December 6-7, 1998 storm that dropped 8.08 inches. The 1997-98 season finished with a record 37.27 inches.

Here we sit at the beach on a clear, sunny day with temps well into the 70s in our little bubble, while nearly 75 percent of the country has some kind of snow cover, a record amount, and then there’s the horrible crisis in Texas, reminding us even more to count our blessings all the time. I really don’t see how they do it, I really don’t! Oklahoma? Never heard of the place!

Sand Migration: Imagine – it’s a nice, calm, sunny winter’s day at St. Ann’s Beach here in Laguna. The wind is calm, and the waves are gentle. There’s plenty of sand on the beach from the summer and fall as the tides and waves have been easy on us, so there’s been minimal sand removal over the past several months. 

With ample sand there’s plenty of room to sprawl out and soak up the rays on this delightful, cloudless 70-degree day. It’s early afternoon and the tide is way out and the exposed sandbar is nice and flat, perfect for seashell picking. Like I said, there hasn’t been a whole lot of wave action so far this particular winter, so the sand is piled up so high that the bottom three or four stairs are covered. You can descend the public access stairs there and step on to nice, dry, warm sand.

The very next day, a strong cold front from the northwest plows through Laguna bringing heavy showers, strong, gusty northwest winds, and constant 6-8 ft storm waves, also from the northwest at a severe angle, riding on a super-high morning tide of 6.8 ft. These conditions persist throughout the day as the severe angle, heavy wind cell proceeds to eat away all the sand in a matter of a few hours. The relentless winds and waves continue their assault well into that evening, finally easing off in the wee hours of the next morning. 

By around noon or so the day after the storm you wouldn’t even know there was a hefty storm just 24 hours ago. The sun’s out, the clouds are pretty much gone with just a gentle breeze, so it’s back to the beach as temps are back up into the low to mid-60s. Heading down the stairs at St. Ann’s, upon first glance you immediately notice that the beach below has taken on a completely different personality. Reaching the last stair, which is now completely void of any sand, you have to carefully climb down off that bottom stair only to be greeted by a huge boulder that wasn’t there two days ago, in fact the entire beach is all rocks and boulders all the way into the shallows. You’re thinking, “Am I at the same beach? Whoa, what happened? Did a bunch of big trucks with skip loaders come down here in the middle of the night and move all this sand?”

Looking south toward Brooks Street, four blocks to the south, you notice large mounds of sand piled up there that weren’t there the day before yesterday. You’re thinking, “Wow, those trucks must have worked all night to move all that sand!” 

Sorry, Pal, Ma Nature did all the work. Welcome to the wonderful world of sand migration! You got a firsthand education of the phenomenon in a big way. I’ll explain the science behind sand migration in my next column, ‘cause I don’t have enough room in this one. 

And finally, it’s looking like temps in the 70s all week which is music to our ears. You know what I’m going to say next…That’s why we live here! 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

