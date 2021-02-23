NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 16  |  February 23, 2021

Police Files 022321

Police Files

PCH closed following pursuit, suspect arrested for alleged vehicle theft

Coast Highway was closed in Newport Coast early Friday (February 19) afternoon following a police chase that had come to a conclusion there.

The suspect, William Joey Bennett, 29, of Los Angeles, was spotted near Ruby’s Diner in Laguna Beach in a vehicle reported stolen out of Los Angeles. Laguna Beach police pursued the vehicle as it headed north into Newport Beach where Newport Beach Police also joined in the pursuit. 

The suspect was stopped near Crystal Heights Road but then refused to exit the vehicle. SWAT teams from Newport Beach and Irvine PDs arrived on the scene and eventually forced the man to finally surrender.

Laguna Beach Police arrested the suspect, and he was later booked into Orange County Jail. He was arrested for allegedly taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent/vehicle theft and on an outstanding warrant. He was also under Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for carjacking, according to LBPD Lt. Jim Cota.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

