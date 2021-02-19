NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 15  |  February 19, 2021

Laguna Board of REALTORS 021921

Laguna Board of REALTORS® pitches in to help keep Laguna trash-free

On Monday, Feb 15, the Laguna Board of REALTORS® and Affiliate Members united for a trash pickup program to clean up Laguna Beach streets, walkways, and beaches as a way to give back to our community.

Wearing masks and following CDC social distancing guidelines, the group met at the Main Beach Lifeguard Tower. The volunteer members were provided gloves and two trash bags. After brief instructions on what to look for and how to separate recyclables from the waste trash, members split up to cover the downtown beaches, parks, streets, and walkways to safely gather any trash they found. 

Ellie Ortiz, Laguna Board of REALTORS® Affiliates Committee Chair, collects trash to prevent it going into the ocean

After three hours, the volunteer members wrapped up their morning efforts and returned to Main Beach with their trash to properly dispose of it into separate receptacles for recycle and trash. Waste Management provided two 296-gallon carts in the early morning and later picked them up to ensure that both the trash and recycle remained separated.

Laguna residents may remember that Zero Trash Laguna started many years ago in 2007, founded by Chip McDermott. Two years ago, Chip and his family moved from Laguna Beach, and unfortunately with that, Zero Trash efforts came to a stop. When the Laguna Board of REALTORS® considered rebooting the effort for their “Day of Love,” they contacted Chip and it immediately felt like a perfect fit for new inspiration.

“I would love it if someone would pick up the torch,” said McDermott. “My efforts were as much about education as it was about keeping the streets clean. There are so many misconceptions about our trash. I also felt there were several organizations dedicated to keeping the beaches clean, but no one was picking up the trash in the streets where it would eventually reach the ocean. 

“That’s where I decided to focus our Zero Trash efforts.” 

Inspired by McDermott’s years of personal dedication and organization, the Laguna Board of REALTORS® members plan to continue to do their part to help keep trash out of our streets and beaches, and to keep it from reaching the ocean.

 

