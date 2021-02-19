NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 15  |  February 19, 2021

Virtual dedication of Lunar Tides by Scott and Naomi Schoenherr 021921

Virtual dedication of Lunar Tides by Scott and Naomi Schoenherr set for February 25

On Thursday, Feb 25 at 4:30 p.m., the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission will host a virtual dedication of the latest public art installation at Heisler Park. With a video message from Mayor Bob Whalen, artists Naomi and Scott Schoenherr will join the Arts Commission for a discussion about their work Lunar Tides.

Arts Commission Chair Adam Schwerner said, “When John Wolf granted the Arts Commission funds for the production of an art installation at Heisler Park, there wasn’t a moment’s hesitation around who the artists should be. It was clear that this donation could help Naomi and Scott Schoenherr add a crescendo to their suite of works already at Heisler Park and that this would be a singular artistic presence in Laguna Beach.”

Virtual dedication artwork

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Lunar Tides” at Heisler Park from above 

The installation, created of ceramic, stone, and bronze, took its inspiration from the poem “Giggle Crack” by Shelly Cooper written specifically for Heisler Park. Located at the amphitheater, home to Sunset Serenades, the work will be a stunning stage for concerts in the future. 

Schwerner added, “Lunar Tides feels like it has always been there; that it and the other five installations arrived together to tell an ancient story (like the ancient frescoes of Pompeii and Herculaneum). Lunar Tides is executed with remarkable attention to detail and craftsmanship, of both nature and mankind’s search for meaning. The piece is an example of the artistic enterprise at its best.”

The virtual dedication will be held at 4:30 p.m. and the public is invited to participate and chat with the artists and Arts Commission. If you have a specific question you would like asked, email Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl in advance at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To participate, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net and click “Cultural Arts” for a link to the webinar or click here. Participants can also call in at (669) 900-9128 with Web ID: 974 9855 4741. 

This installation has been funded by John Wolf and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

