FOA Foundation now accepting 2021 grant applications

The FOA Foundation is pleased to announce that applications for 2021 Art Grants are now available. Nonprofit organizations with programs promoting fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. Grant applications are available online at www.foapom.com/grants and the submission deadline is March 5.

“The FOA Foundation is proud to be able to assist local nonprofit art organizations during these challenging times,” said FOA Foundation President Bob Earl. “We hope that these funds will help to continue the programs that educate our community on the importance of art and cultural experiences.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA Arts Education

LOCA brings art to Glennwood residents

The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation (now named the FOA Foundation) was established in 1989 to preserve and promote the fine arts and all other artistic endeavors in and about the City of Laguna Beach.

For more information on the grant application process, contact Bob Earl at (949) 494-4132.

In 1989, the Festival of Arts with a $1.5 million donation established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, in order to guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach.

The FOA Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach.

The FOA Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling The FOA Foundation to focus on its grant program for local no-profit art organizations.

The FOA Foundation is comprised of a board of trustees who oversees and administers the program including Bob Earl (president and treasurer), John Campbell (vice president), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), Kathy Jones (board member), Jeff Redeker (board member), and Kirsten Whalen (board member).

For more information, go to www.foapom.com.

LAM receives grant for next Pacific Standard Time

Laguna Art Museum has received a grant to prepare for the next edition of the region-wide arts initiative Pacific Standard Time, scheduled to open in 2024.

Laguna Art Museum is one of 45 cultural, educational, and scientific institutions throughout Southern California to receive support from the Getty Foundation for its projects, all of which will explore the intersection of art and science.

Pacific Standard Time will include dozens of simultaneous exhibitions and programs focused on the intertwined histories of art and science, past and present, that together address some of the most complex challenges of the 21st century – from climate change and environmental racism to the current pandemic and artificial intelligence – and the creative solutions these problems demand.

At Laguna Art Museum, Particles and Waves: Southern California Abstraction and Modern Physics, 1945 to 1980 will examine how concepts and technologies from subfields of modern physics impacted the development of abstract (or non-figurative) styles of artwork in postwar Southern California.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Claire Falkenstein, “Abstract,” 1945-46, oil on canvas, 48 x 39 inches, Laguna Art Museum, Gift of Roy D. Miller and Jan McCoy Miller

Beginning in the 1920s and 1930s, scientists at institutions near Los Angeles including Mount Wilson Observatory, the California Institute for Technology, and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena generated groundbreaking experimental research in astronomy and particle physics.

During and after World War II, the region remained at the forefront of scientific inquiry in theoretical physics and its applications within aerospace engineering, industrial manufacturing, and communications technologies. Between 1945 and 1980, many artists in Los Angeles produced visually abstract artworks while closely engaging with scientific ideas, mathematical theories, and materials or processes derived from physics and engineering.

Particles and Waves unites several generations of artists working in diverse materials and styles to examine how scientific advances in modern physics inspired a range of non-figurative artworks by practitioners concerned with light, energy, motion, and time.

“This exhibition offers an exciting opportunity to explore the interrelated histories of scientific research and artistic experimentation in Southern California,” says Sharrissa Iqbal, lead curator of the exhibition. “After World War II, a wide range of artists in and around Los Angeles produced visually abstract artworks concerned with scientific theories, mathematical models, and engineered technologies. By bringing together a vibrant intersection of non-figurative artworks influenced by modern physics, Particles and Waves will shed new light on the history of artistic abstraction in the region.

Laguna Art Museum joins a diverse community of Southern California institutions that will present exhibitions, publications, performances, and public conversations and programs in 2024 as part of Pacific Standard Time.

“We applaud our partners for embracing remarkably diverse and imaginative approaches to this PST’s theme of art and science,” says Joan Weinstein, director of the Getty Foundation. “Beyond the inventiveness they are bringing to their individual research topics, they will build new community partnerships and engage the public in civic dialogues around pressing issues of our time. This will be a PST defined by creativity, curiosity, and community.”

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund flooded with applications, more funds needed

By DIANNE RUSSELL

“Five hundred dollars doesn’t sound like a lot – and it’s not – but at this point, it allows the recipients to pay rent or buy food. They are so appreciative and it’s very emotional,” says co-organizer of Laguna COVID-19 Grant Relief Fund Bob Mister, regarding this current round of relief aid. Mister and organizers talk to all the applicants who receive mini-grants.

Phase I

Back in April of 2020, Bob Mister, Ed Sauls, and Tom Davis banded together to initiate the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund. Over a three-and-a-half-month period, $475,000 was raised and distributed to 852 people.

“Some who applied last time are applying again,” Mister says. “No other community has formed a program like this one.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Community Foundation collaborated to provide money available to individuals for rent, food, medical bills, and other basic needs with an emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, arts, and personal services industries. Emergency assistance mini-grants are in the form of VISA gift cards.

Phase II

Now fast forward to December.

Just before Christmas, after the last set of restrictions, Mayor Bob Whalen came to Mister and said he had $25,000 and Mister responded, “That will last about five minutes.”

The City Council set aside a $300,000 matching grant for Phase 2 of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of the City’s $1.4 million in economic assistance. (This was later revised to a $150,000 one-time guaranteed grant plus a $150,000 matching grant.)

Launched on January 11, the second round of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF), provides Emergency Assistance Mini-Grants up to a maximum of $1,000 per household to individuals living or working in Laguna Beach, with (identical to the first round) an emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, and personal services industries.

Dante De La Rosa, who has been a waiter in Laguna for many years, says, “I have been working at Las Brisas and Dizz’s As Is for the last two-and-a-half decades; I have no words to describe my deepest appreciation to the Laguna Beach Community Foundation and Bob Mister for the financial relief that they provided throughout this pandemic. It has helped us so much in these hard times. My family and I were so happy to be able to get our financial help, which helped us to pay some bills and provided some food at our table. Thank you so much for your support and generosity. Many co-workers from both restaurants also received help as well and that alleviated many members of the working community in Laguna Beach. Thank you to all that were involved in this generous event, once again, Mr. Bob Mister, members of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, Boys & Girls of Laguna Beach, and staff – your help was a total blessing. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much!”

Flooded with applications

As of yesterday, Mister says, “We’ve raised $500,000, and we already have 1,000 applicants, which means $500 to each applicant. At this point, we’re processing 120-130 a week, and it will take about six weeks to finish. If we raise another $100,000, we could do 1,200.”

“It’s about half and half – 50 percent work here, but don’t live here, and the other half live here but don’t work in the city,” says Mister. “We’ve received applications from pretty much every restaurant in town along with hotels such as The Ranch. Every restaurant in all the hotels were shut down, and that meant no banquet business either. That’s been shut off all year. Restaurants were going back and forth between shutdown and outdoor dining.”

Artists who depend on the festivals have also been heavily impacted.

“Artists who have been at the Pageant for 20-25 years have applied,” says Mister.

Largest percentage of applicants in food service

Eighty percent of the applicants are in food service. “Chefs, cooks, servers, busboys, and those in the back, who make the least money,” says Mister. “Sadly, those hardest hit are the behind-the-scenes employees who make the least money.”

Director of Administration for Nick’s Restaurants Haley Cox says, “The COVID-19 Relief Fund was a huge help to many hospitality employees in Laguna that were otherwise struggling to meet their basic needs during the varied shutdowns our industry experienced. It is really incredible to see the community and the City of Laguna Beach come together in a collaborative way like this.”

How process works

As Mister explains, the process works like this:

--Mister receives an application.

--The employer is called to verify the applicant works/worked there or lives in Laguna.

--The recipient (with ID) picks up their gift card between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

All donations made to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund are tax deductible and will be matched by the City of Laguna Beach up to $150,000 (with another $150,000 donated upfront by the City). How it works – the checks are made out to LB Community Foundation, they write a check to Boys & Girls Club, and then they send a check to VISA for the gift cards.

To donate, make checks payable to: LBCF Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, 580 Broadway St, Suite 204, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651.

Applications and donations are also accessible online at www.lagunacovid19relief.com.

Rental assistance program now open for applications

The County of Orange launched an Emergency Rental Assistance program on February 1 and will accept applications through the end of the month from eligible renter households with unpaid rent or utilities bills due to the impact of COVID-19.

“Orange County renters have had to bear an incredible burden throughout this pandemic. Our rental assistance will help keep our most vulnerable community members from losing their home and a sense of security in the midst of this ongoing crisis,” said Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do, who represents the First District.

It is important to note that the cities of Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine received direct allocations from the U.S. Department of the Treasury as they have populations that exceed 200,000 residents. Residents of each of those three cities will be served by local city programs.

Eligibility criteria includes, but is not limited to:

--Rental households who can demonstrate that their housing stability is at risk due to unpaid rent or utility bills due to COVID-19.

--Rental households’ combined income must be at or below 80 percent area median income (AMI). Please visit http://era.211oc.org to find the 80 percent AMI level for your household size.

Please know the ERA program does not apply to homeowners and past due mortgage payments, utilities, or energy costs and is solely to be used for renter households.

Documentation requirements include:

--Photo ID.

--Copy of a lease agreement.

--Proof of income affected by COVID-19, such as an unemployment letter or letter from an employer that details your reduced hours or pay.

--Proof of unpaid rent or utilities such as documentation from a landlord or utility company stating the amount owed and that it is overdue.

“The County’s ERA program will provide much needed financial assistance to those struggling to make rent payments as a result of COVID-19. The program, which provides a maximum financial benefit of $10,000 per eligible rental household, is set to expire on December 31, 2021. Anyone interested in applying for financial assistance should gather the necessary supporting documentation now, so they are ready to apply,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

Orange County landlords are able to apply on behalf of their tenants, as long as the tenant co-signs the application. To find more information or to apply, residents may call 2-1-1, visit https://era.211oc.org/, or text ERA to 898211.

Meet Pet of the Week Derby

Derby is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old neutered short-haired black and white cat. Derby is known to be very fast and would do best in a home that is secure without any small children as he often tries to get outside. He is very friendly and loves all the attention he can get. Derby is always on the go and is looking for a companion to call his own. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Derby adopted as soon as possible.

Derby is fast, loveable, and looking for a new place to call home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents Yes, Masters II: A MANthology

A marker of a great work of art is its timelessness. JoAnne Artman Gallery proudly presents Yes, Masters II: A MANthology, an exhibition of recent works by Danny Galieote, Greg Miller, and Michael Callas, which pays homage to the past by putting a present-day spin on age-old masterpieces. The exhibition opened on Feburary 15.

A departure from their typical styles and subjects, each artist created works specifically for this exhibition. Daring to assume a different artistic paradigm that combines 20th century attitude with traditional European sensibility, the culmination is a shared dialogue challenging conventional narratives in art with expressive color and a focus on figuration.

Playful and satirical, these contemporary adaptations of art history merge the classical with the commodification of art in pop culture and mass media, all while bringing Old Masters into a new world.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Danny Galieote, “Freedom of Speech,” Edition 1 of 10, giclee on archival acid-free rag paper, 46 x 38 inches, framed

Drawn from the term “Old Masters,” the title refers to such prolific artists as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Rembrandt. Derived and abstracted from Old Masters paintings and ideologies, Galieote, Miller, and Callas deconstruct pictorial language and artistic agency through investigating the ways in which their masculinity, identity, and individualism are embedded in both the significance and composition of each work.

Using art history as a stepping-stone for newfound interpretations through the lens of pop subjectivity, these artists acknowledge the legacies of their predecessors in their modern and spirited anthologies.

A California native, Galieote began his art career in Disney animation studios. A top animator for films such as The Lion King and Tarzan as a character artist, Galieote honed his skill at hand drawing and the human figure. Well versed in art history, his influences include Renaissance masters such as Michelangelo, Rubens, and the Mannerist Jacopo Pontormo, as well as American realist painter George Bellows and other AshCan artists. Incorporating whimsical elements with modern social concerns, Galieote imbues light-hearted imagery with deeper connotations, illuminating timeless truths of the dualities of human nature.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Greg Miller, “Les Demoiselles,” acrylic paint, spray paint, collage paper on panel, 36 x 36 inches

Steeped in the process of taking all aspects of culture, art, architecture, and images that surround him, Greg Miller combines his paintings with found elements to the surface of his canvases and panels. Addressing art history and the fleeting nature of cultural ephemera and collective memory, his selection of pieces are a foundation of our culture, and with the found collages added to the surface, each piece tells a story of past, present, and future.

With these new paintings, Miller redirects his penchant for depicting the human figure towards reimagined classics. Evoking a sense of history, as well as magic, the historical influences of his recent painted works transcend time. Rooted in Pop art, street art, graphic design, and his life in Southern California, Michael Callas’ paintings are done with spray paint and precise stencil work. Intricately produced through a rigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting precise templates before being transposed onto canvas with aerosol paints, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color.

Remaining true to his practice, Callas meticulously maps out color planes of saturated hues and gray tones, crafting dimensionality and dramatic light sources on his subjects. Applying his distinct approach of working in aerosols to the traditional oil paintings of the Renaissance, Callas explores the famous character archetypes and narratives throughout art history.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Callas, “American Modern,” spray paint and stencil on canvas, 62.5 x 52 inches

These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

The exhibition runs through April 16. The art is on view by appointment at 326 N Coast Hwy. For more information, contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481, email [email protected], or visit www.joanneartmangallery.com.