 Volume 13, Issue 15  |  February 19, 2021

LAM’s California Cool Art Auction grosses over $460K to support exhibitions and education programs

On Saturday, Feb 6, Laguna Art Museum’s California Cool Art Auction sales totaled over $440,000. With an additional $20,000 in sponsorships, the event raised over $240,000 in net unrestricted income in support of the museum’s exhibitions and education programs. 

The museum’s 39th annual benefit auction took place entirely online, with bidding conducted via Artsy, and special virtual content from the museum during the extended online preview month.

Installation view, California Cool Art Auction 2021

Thanks to the museum’s long-standing relationships with California artists and galleries, and their generosity in supporting the institution, Art Auction 2021 included 125 highly desirable works by both established and emerging artists. From January 11 to February 6, the museum shared content on its website and social media channels, including a preview with former director Dr. Malcolm Warner, a tour with art historian Dr. Julia Friedman, and a special bidding update from Aaron Bastian of Bonhams.

More than 100 art collectors won bids in the online auction, originating from seven countries outside of the U.S. and from nine states outside of California. Twenty-four buyers are local to Laguna Beach, including some who won multiple bids. With sale prices ranging from $300 to $42,000, twenty percent of the works sold above estimate.

Sponsors, Benefactors, and Host Committee members gave critical philanthropic support to the event, and contributions were also made to an online Make-a-Difference campaign for unrestricted funds to support the museum’s operating costs, exhibitions, and education programs.

Tracey Sylvester Harris,Horizons (detail),” 2020

Featured Artists include: Lita Albuquerque; Daniel Angeles; Charles Arnoldi; Natalie Arnoldi; Ken Auster; Eddie Barbini; Marlo Bartels; Mark Beck; Paul Béliveau; Kelly Berg; Maria Bertrán; Paul Binnie; John Botz; Morris Broderson; Mildred Bryant Brooks; Laurie Brown; Lyn Burke; Sandra Jones Campbell; Mark Chamberlain; Mindy Cherri; Alex Couwenberg; Kimerlee Curyl; Stacy D’Aguiar; Paul Darrow; Deborah Davidson; Laddie John Dill; Jorg Dubin; Heidi Dobrott; Julie Easton; David Eddington; Cheryl Ekstrom; Ned Evans; Paulden Evans; Baldemar Fierro; Kaori Fukuyama; Jacques Garnier; Gianne de Genevraye; Eric Gerdau; Jimi Gleason; James Gobel; Joe Goode; Kristina Grace; Rudolf Grossman; Kenny Harris; Tracey Sylvester Harris; Danny Heller
George; Scot Heywood; Chris Hite; Nicholas Hunt; Kelsey Irvin; Kathy Jones; Jeff Juhlin; Catherine Kaleel and Aaron Berg; Sherry Karver; G. Ray Kerciu; Jeremy Kidd; Mary-Austin Klein; Peter Krasnow; David Krovblit; Roger Kuntz

Tom Lamb; Charles Levier; Kristin Leachman; Dave Lefner; Kim MacConnel; Victoria Macmillan; Adam Mars; Claudia Marseille; John Mason; Jay D. McCafferty; Danny McCaw; Dan McCleary; Elizabeth McGhee; Scott McMillin; Pierce Meehan; Yevgeniya Mikhailik; David Milton; Geoff Mitchell; Mia Moore; Lena Moross; Andy Moses; Gwynn Murrill; Kenton Nelson; Glenn Ness; Michael Obermeyer; Fabia Panjarian; Kenton Parker; David Allan Peters; Jeff Peters; Snezana Petrovic; Astrid Preston; Bret Price; Gregory Price; Robert Redding; Gregg Renfrow; Richard Reiner; Chris Richter; Matthew Rolston; Jerry Rothman; Ed Ruscha; Brittany Ryan; Carol Saindon; Bradford Salamon; Carmen Salazar and Caleb Siemon; Marco Sassone; Daniela Schweitzer; Jeff Sewell; Adam Silverman; Gerard Basil Stripling; Robert Szot; Don Suggs; Cecil Touchon; Clay Vorhes; Stephanie Weber; Roger Weik; Andrea Welton; Kirsten Whalen; Andy Wing; Joy Wolf; William Wray; and Scott Yeskel.

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Through its permanent collection, its special loan exhibitions, its educational programs, and its library and archive, the museum enhances the public’s knowledge and appreciation of California art of all periods and styles and encourages art-historical scholarship in this field. 

Laguna Art Museum is proud to continue the tradition of the Laguna Beach Art Association, founded in 1918 by the early California artists who fostered a vibrant arts community. The gallery that the association built in 1929 is part of today’s Laguna Art Museum.

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

 

