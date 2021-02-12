NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 13  |  February 12, 2021

Friends of the Library will hold a book sale on Saturday

On Saturday, Feb 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Friends of the Library will hold a sale in the parking lot of Laguna Beach Library.

No book donations will be accepted at this time. 

Safety measures including social distancing will be observed, and all must wear masks.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Library

At this time, the Friends of the Library Bookshop is closed until further notice. 

However, donations may be left with the library during operating hours. Staff asks that people refrain from leaving any donations outside of the shop or in the parking lot.

For more details about the closure and available library services, please visit the OC Public Libraries Page at www.ocpl.org.

The Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St.

 

