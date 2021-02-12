NewLeftHeader

few clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 13  |  February 12, 2021

A wee problem in the Fairy Garden 021221

A wee problem in the Fairy Garden is quickly fixed by creative Library staff

Sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan 31 and 12 p.m. Monday, Feb 1, a thief, or thieves, stole several items from the Laguna Beach Library’s Fairy Garden. 

The culprits pried loose the little toilet from the fairy outhouse and stole it. They also took the little fairy picnic table along with some fairies and the fairy shopping cart.

A wee here

Submitted photo

Here today, gone tomorrow – and not because fairies are invisible

“I put a request into the county to see the surveillance camera footage for the period of time we believe the theft occurred. In the meantime, our wonderful hard-working library staff, Lee Enos and Nilo, got busy under the direction of their awesome leader, Nadya Mircheva,” says artist and sculptor Jessica deStefano, who has dedicated countless hours to beautifying the project. 

“They fired up the library’s 3D printer and printed out a new toilet and a new picnic table. Pretty wonderful! It is amazing what the library 3D printer can do.”

A wee fixe

Submitted photo

Lee Enos worked with staff to create a new commode with 3D printing

Small wonder that the children are disappointed to find these items missing. The thieves must be flushed out. If anyone has information about their whereabouts, please contact the Library. When everything comes to a head, they will be held accountable.

“As soon as the pandemic is over and the library reopens fully, 3D printing classes and printing will once again be available to the public!” Jessica adds.

Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.