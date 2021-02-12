NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 13  |  February 12, 2021

Cards for seniors project brings community together 021221

Cards for seniors project brings community together as 1,038 cards are created and sent

In Stu News Laguna’s last issue, Meldie Moore of Moore Law for Children, founder of the “Wave of Change” campaign, made an impassioned plea to the community, asking them to join her staff in a Valentine’s Day card project.

The idea was to let lonely seniors know they are valued, loved, and not forgotten.

Moore was astounded and grateful for the response. 1,038 cards were received and will be sent to seniors. Participants included the Moore Law for Children team, Laguna Beach Boy Scouts, Laguna Beach Girl Scouts, Laguna Beach Unified School District students, law firms, and multiple families in the community.

“I want to thank our community for their support!” Moore says. “We were touched by the number of people – children and adults – who participated and gave their time and creativity to make an elderly person smile this Valentine’s Day. One person can make a difference, and 1,038 ripples make a great Wave of Change for these seniors!”

 

