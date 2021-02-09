NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

Laguna Beach Music Festival kicks off 021021

Laguna Beach Music Festival kicks off with live streamed performance by Conrad Tao

On Thursday, Feb 11 at 6 p.m., the Laguna Beach Music Festival – a partnership between the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Laguna Beach Live! – will kick off with a special live streamed Salon performance from the home of the 2021 Festival Artistic Director, composer and pianist Conrad Tao.   

The Laguna Beach Music Festival is an annual multi-day celebration featuring outstanding classical and contemporary concerts in intimate spaces, community outreach programs, and dynamic special events.

Laguna Beach Music Festival Tao

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pianist and composer Conrad Tao 

The 19th Annual Laguna Beach Music Festival will feature pianist and composer Conrad Tao as Festival Artistic Director, in collaboration with other artists. The Laguna Beach Music Festival is committed to offering free outreach events for students, seniors, and the community-at-large.

Recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant and eight consecutive ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Awards, Conrad Tao dazzles audiences with his astonishing musical innovation and artistry. 

Access to the virtual Festival Salon concert is $20 per household, including one week of on demand access after the concert premiere. For an upgraded concert experience where you will join Conrad Tao after the performance for a live Q&A via Zoom, tickets are $50, including concert access. 

Tickets are available at www.lagunabeachmusicfestival.com. Patrons are encouraged to consider purchasing multiple tickets to share as gifts for fellow music lovers, or to enjoy with family and friends.

 

