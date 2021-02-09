NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

COVID-19: 560 new cases and 33 new deaths 020921

COVID-19: 560 new cases and 33 new deaths reported in OC 

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 3,416 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 33 new deaths reported today (February 9). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 560 new cases of COVID-19 in OC today. There have been 239,766 cumulative cases to date.

The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 10.2 percent unadjusted and 0 percent adjusted.* 51 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 1,058 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+12 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 324 are in ICU (-7 since yesterday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, with no new cases reported today and 28 new cases reported since last Tuesday’s report.

The county estimates 204,392 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

*Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

Orange County COVID-19 case data posted on February 9, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

