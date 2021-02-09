NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

Ebell Club invites the community to enjoy 020921

Ebell Club invites the community to enjoy “For the Love of Music”

The ladies of Ebell are happy to joyfully uplift the community this Valentine’s Day season by offering a Zoom online event on Wednesday, Feb 17 at 5 p.m. The community of Laguna Beach is invited to participate for only a $10 minimum donation, payable by clicking here.

The event features an exciting slate of professional performers covering many genres of music. As we know, the music sector has been hit hard during this pandemic. A form of therapy for both the listener and performer, Ebell has chosen to bring together some of the finest musicians for this special event.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Christina Shook

Laguna Beach’s exciting young talent, Lauren Kimball

Laguna Beach artists include one of our most exciting young talents, OSCA freshman Lauren Kimball. This brilliant young lady has been playing in her Color of Sound band outdoors at the Kaleidoscope, where they were given a Saturday evening slot even during the pandemic. We cannot wait to hear her outstanding performance of Adele’s Turning Tables. Her soulful yet ethereal voice transports her audience beyond this world.

Next from Laguna Beach, the event will feature a new duo performing a Bluegrass guitar song. Longtime residents Norman Rest and Matthew McCulloch are two talented musicians who are joined together by philanthropy. Norman, the co-founder of Lido Paddle Project, was a pioneer cliff builder on Old Top of the World in the early 1960s. Matthew is a sound engineer and entrepreneur. These outstanding gentlemen, who serve in myriad ways, are thrilled to volunteer for the community of Laguna Beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Norman Rest, musician and co-founder of the Lido Paddle Project

Another local talent performing is one of LBHS’s theater stars, Christian Marriner. He dazzled audiences in musical theater productions of You Can’t Take it With You, The Music Man, and Footloose, which set the stage for his career. Christian has performed in the national and international tours of Lincoln Center’s South Pacific as Bill and Shrek the Musical as Lord Farquaad. With Musical Theater West he was in the production of Beauty and the Beast as Gaston. At the Laguna Playhouse, he played Ugly in the production of Honk. This talented and entertaining actor and singer will perform a show tune from Beauty and the Beast.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Christian Marriner, actor and singer, will perform a show tune from “Beauty and the Beast”

Next, the event will feature Katrina Murphy, a leading lady from London who played the lead role of Christine in The Phantom of the Opera for Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Carrie in Carousel for Cameron Mackintosh. She also worked extensively for the BBC in their Magic of the Musicals on Radio 2. As well, Katrina has entertained in numerous international concerts in collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra and at the Royal Albert Hall. This bright entertainer has sung in private performances this past holiday season, to 20,000 guests at outdoor venues, as well as performed for the Royal Family at Windsor Castle. Wow! For further information, click here.

To add even more joy to the event, Ebell is honored to feature the Oreo Divas. This bright Orange County threesome has been performing together for years throughout California and beyond, including last year at the Newport Beach Jazz Festival as well as Doheny Days. Julie Harris, Debra Sullivan, and Lillouet Fox have not been enjoying full-time careers this past year. Yet, they came together recently to write an original song destined to spread love and uplift the nation. It will be performed for the first time at this Ebell event. What a treat!

Speaking of treats, many in the community joined Ebell of Laguna Beach for The Magic of Ebell featuring John Guastaferro in one of the most innovative online experiences we have seen yet. Ebell is thrilled to have him back on the guitar performing an original piece. There is no end in sight for John’s talents. In addition to being a sensation at the Magic Castle, John is a professional guitarist with successful CD releases. The club cannot say enough about this wonderful philanthropist, volunteer, visual artist, and amazing dad, who is also the Executive Director of the Anaheim Community Foundation. He inspires Ebell by his kindness, compassion, and social impact in Orange County. This year he donated a performance to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. To learn more, click here

Ebell Club is a social and philanthropic organization with members residing in Laguna communities and surrounding areas. All monies raised are returned to the greater community in support of a variety of charitable organizations, as well as education and scientific projects.

Through the years, Ebell members have taken part in a variety of activities and interests supporting the arts and social welfare. These include an exhibit of dolls and “Old Laguna Booth” at the Festival of Arts, as well as a Monthly Art Gallery Tea. More recently, the Club has conducted annual gala holiday dinners, fashion show luncheons, its Kentucky Derby Party, as well as a variety of cause marketing fundraisers to help promote retailers – it’s always fun to shop or dine while donating back to the community. 

To learn more about these and other fundraising event opportunities, please contact Benefit Committee Chair at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

