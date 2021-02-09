NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

LB Early Learning Community Task Force offers Zoom meeting for parents on Wednesday

Parents needing help in supporting their child’s mental health and social relationships are invited to attend a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Feb 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 

Join Grace Jones with the LB Early Learning Community Task Force. She is not only a school psychologist at Top of the World but also a mom who empathizes and relates to parents and teaches us skills to help our children foster a positive growth mindset. 

Click here to register.   

Contact Sandee Bandettini at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

 

