 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

Blue Bell publishes free booklet focusing 020921

Blue Bell publishes free booklet focusing on the cat sanctuary’s ties to Laguna’s history

From iconic greeters and love for animals, arts, and the environment, to surviving natural disasters, the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats and the City of Laguna Beach are tied at the historical hip. 

All comes to light in The Story of Blue Bell: A Virtual Tour Though Space and Time, by author and Laguna resident Lynette Brasfield. 

“Thousands of people race by Blue Bell on Laguna Canyon Road every day with little knowledge that the Cat Retirement Sanctuary exists, much less that it has so much in common with the history of our city,” says Lynette, a volunteer for the organization. 

“Nor do they realize that the cottages are surrounded by 14 gorgeous pocket gardens – the inspiration of Advisory Board Chairman Jeff Zakaryan.”

Photo by Jeff Zakaryan

Lynette had a great time working on the booklet

The Story of Blue Bell covers the early days of the cottage, which belonged to relatives of the author Willa Cather before the founder of Blue Bell, Bertha Yergat, bought the property. The Cathers were potters who exhibited their work at the early iterations of the Sawdust and Festival of Arts.

Like Laguna itself, the cottage home for cats – once 125 strong, now 50 in number – has survived and thrived despite the fires and mudslides that ravaged the canyon through the years.

Gorgeous photos, most of which were taken by volunteer Terri Karman, illustrate tales about the sanctuary’s cute and quirky cats over the years. 

Submitted photo

Blue Bell after the mudslide of 1997, which nearly wiped out the cottages – happily all 100 cats survived following evacuation

“Lynette has done a masterful job capturing the essence of this special place and the many ways it connects to Laguna,” notes Susan Hamil, Chairwoman of Blue Bell. 

Susan and her veterinarian husband John have had a forty-plus-year love affair with Laguna and Blue Bell. As owners of Canyon Animal Hospital, they looked after hundreds of cats for Blue Bell founder Bertha Yergat and have been on its Board since she passed away in 1989. 

The Story of Blue Bell shares the ups, downs, and unique charms of Blue Bell’s cats, facilities, volunteers, and supporters key to its enduring presence in Laguna,” Susan adds. 

Photo by Jeff Zakaryan

Today Blue Bell houses approximately 50 senior cats, who enjoy "must-see" TV, aka the gorgeous gardens teeming with bees and butterflies

Brian Flynn, who is also a volunteer for the Laguna Canyon Foundation, provided his graphic design skills for free.

Blue Bell takes care of senior cats whose owners, because of death, disability, or relocation, can no longer care for them. Two cottages provide a lifelong comfortable and caring environment for the kitties: once a Blue Bell cat, always a Blue Bell cat. 

Free copies of The Story of Blue Bell will be available at the library at the Susi Q Community Center, with other locations TBD. For more information about The Story of Blue Bell and the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, or to request a copy, visit www.bluebellcats.org.

Tours will be planned for post-pandemic times, so stay tuned.

 

