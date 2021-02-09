NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

55.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

Where’s Maggi – the answers 020921

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Several readers knew the answer to Maggi’s quiz. Perhaps they’ve made payments here – at the Water District building, downtown.

Who knew? Nancy Milby said, “I use it all the time!” Byron Rabin knew, as did Heidi Miller, Pat Carpenter, Kathy Bienvenu, Mary Hill, Kathryn Delp Dew, Nancy Wade, Diane Van Dalfsen, Linda Barker, Robert Moffett, Mona Roberts, Rosalie Marsh, Judy Barry, Kathy Yao, and Sandi Werthe.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 2 9 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Payment box at the Water District offices

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.