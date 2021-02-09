NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

55.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

Age Well Senior Services and Meals on Wheels 020921

Age Well Senior Services and Meals on Wheels OC introduces Senior Cuisine Delivered program

Nonprofits Age Well Senior Services and Meals on Wheels Orange County have introduced the Senior Cuisine Delivered program, part of a comprehensive COVID-19 response for older adults in Orange County that is designed to provide fresh restaurant-quality meals at an affordable price. The meals are delivered safely to the doors of participating residents 50 and older, their caregivers, and their dependents. 

Age Well provides Senior Cuisine Delivered meals to residents in South Orange County, including Laguna Beach, while Meals on Wheels OC serves residents in Central and North County.

Senior Cuisine Delivered meals are an affordable option with costs as little as $9.95 per meal. As an introductory offer, new customers will receive $15 off their first two-week subscription. Participants can choose two, four, or six-day meal plans featuring lunches and dinners.

Age Well food

Submitted photo

The Senior Cuisine Delivered program features restaurant-quality catered meals that are tasty and affordable

Local caterers and restaurants contracted with Age Well for the program include Bagels & Brew, Blue Stone Kitchen, Yeshiva Pirchei Shoshanim, Greenlife Fit Foods, Jolanda’s Café & Catering, Lucious Jimmy’s, Panera Bread, Pokeworks, Salt Creek Grille, and Zest in a Bowl. 

“We are pleased to serve our seniors with restaurant-quality meals specially made for them and safety delivered right to their door,” said Age Well’s CEO Steven G. Moyer. 

“This new service complements our existing services including our Grab & Go Meals distributed through local senior centers and our traditional Home-Delivered Meals that are available to all eligible older adults. We’re laser focused on doing all we can to keep older Orange County adults nourished and reassured that they are not forgotten in these uncertain times bought on by the pandemic,” said Moyer.

Meal partner selections may be changed weekly before 12 p.m. on Friday of each week for the following Monday. Participants enroll online and set up their individual plans on a secure site. Options include Monday only with two lunches, two dinners for $39.80; four days/week – Monday and Wednesday with four lunches, four dinners for $79.60; or six days/week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with six lunches, six dinners for $119.40.

Each meal partner has posted sample menus. To view them, go here. For more information on the Senior Cuisine Cuisine Delivered program, go here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.