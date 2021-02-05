NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Laguna Presbyterian Church donates $25K 020521

Laguna Presbyterian Church donates $25K to both Laguna Food Pantry and LB Community Clinic

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, which is disproportionately impacting lower income individuals and families, the services that the Laguna Food Pantry and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic provide are even more critical as they serve record numbers of people, while financial resources are significantly more challenging. 

To this end, Laguna Presbyterian Church, which has supported both nonprofits for over 20 years now, is pleased to be able to donate an additional $25,000 to each organization – a generous gift from an anonymous member of LPC to be used solely for local mission outreach.

As an example of perfect timing, Laguna Presbyterian’s donation is the first gift that is part of a matching program at the Clinic. This has resulted in the impact of the donation being doubled – to $50,000 – which will aid greatly in the expansion and renovation of the Clinic, which also has plans for the addition of a mental health specialist, triage room, pharmacy, and nutrition center.

These two Laguna Beach nonprofits stand out as gifts to our community at this unprecedented time. The Laguna Food Pantry and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic represent shining examples of what can be done through compassion, dedication, and partnership. 

Laguna Food Pantry and Laguna Beach Presbyterian share a history that includes playing a pivotal role in supporting and rebuilding the Laguna Beach community after the fire of 1993; in fact, the Laguna Food Pantry was founded as a result of the fire and subsequent flood. That shared sense of community – and neighborliness – is very much alive and well today at the Laguna Food Pantry and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic.

LPC affirms the vital mission of the Laguna Food Pantry that “no one should go hungry.” LPC is also thankful for the work of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic in ensuring that every human being can feel secure that they will have access to needed health care services, regardless of income. Rev. Dr. Steve Sweet, new Senior Pastor of Laguna Presbyterian Church, comments, “We are extremely grateful that we can provide these additional gifts at this critical time.”

For more information on Laguna Beach Community Clinic, visit www.lbclinic.org or call (949) 494-0761. They are located at 362 3rd St. 

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Food Pantry, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Rd.

To be connected to worship online and learn more about LPC’s outreach programs that are open to all, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.lagunapreschurch.org. Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

 

