 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Laguna Beach Garden Club welcomes fruit tree specialist Ashley King

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is excited to welcome Ashely King of Rogers Gardens to discuss “Delicious Fruit Trees That Can Grow In SoCal.” Ashley will guide attendees over the practical hurdles that prevent us from planting the home orchard of our dreams in a Zoom meeting on Friday, Feb 12 at 10 a.m.

Ashley will help guests learn which fruit trees will flourish in our own backyards, how to plant them, when to harvest, and everything in between. She is a former LBGC member who is currently working at Roger’s Gardens while attending the Sustainable Horticulture and Landscape Design programs at Saddleback College. Come ready with any questions and leave with the knowledge to successfully grow your very own best-tasting (and many unique-varieties of) homegrown fruit.

The LBGC has a spectacular lineup of speakers this year. The speakers are inspiring and educational. This February’s speaker, Ms. King, was herself inspired, years ago, by LBGC’s upcoming March speaker to further her education in horticulture and follow her dreams. 

The Laguna Beach Garden Club, in accordance with CA state recommendations to reduce the rate and risk of community spread of COVID-19, will be holding meetings its speaker series presenters remotely via Zoom. 

Detailed instructions on how to access the Zoom meeting will be emailed to all members prior to the meeting. 

The speaker series is available to all members of LBGC. Membership information is available at www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org. Join the Laguna Beach Garden Club today to support projects in your community.

 

