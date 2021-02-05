NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris 020521

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris calls for nominations for Woman of the Year

Every March, in recognition of Women’s History Month, a local woman is honored for her service and leadership in our community.

Petrie-Norris says, “I invite you to nominate a woman who has made a significant or meaningful difference this past year, or throughout her lifetime. All industries and fields are welcome – one outstanding nominee will be selected as Woman of the Year in the State Capitol, and we will also select six inspiring women, one each from Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Laguna Woods, to be represented as the woman of the year for that specific city at a special virtual event.”

The 2020 Woman of the Year was Irvine Valley College’s Nancy Montgomery, who has proudly built a support network for veterans at IVC and in our local community, as she continues to challenge policymakers and local leaders to better support our troops. Our 2019 Woman of the Year was former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom, who was recognized for her civic engagement and local leadership, particularly around issues of social justice.

The deadline for nominations is February 19 – please use the online submission form by clicking here. 

Petrie-Norris says, “As your Assemblywoman, I am committed to advancing critical legislative priorities on your behalf. If you’re in need of state assistance, please do not hesitate to sign up for office hours (click here) and reach out if you need to make arrangements for an alternative time. We would love to hear from you, content me (click here) with issues or questions any time.”

 

