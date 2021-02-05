NewLeftHeader

haze

54.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Guest Column A Prayer: Show me how 020521

Guest Column

A Prayer: Show me how to love myself 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Show me how to love myself truly and entirely.
Show me how to eat, sleep, and move my body
for nourishment, restoration, celebration.
Show me how to embody everything that is my joy.

A Prayer doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Face me toward my Soul 

my innocence, 

my beauty, 

my strength, 

my gifts.

Show me what I knew before I took on the veils of human form.
Show me who I am with no attachments, and who I am fulfilled.

Rinse comparison from my psyche,

lift my gaze to my Higher Self. 

On the dark days, just remind me that I am a good person
and that I was chosen to be here. 

Please affirm that I am valued regardless of my productivity or my past. 

Help me notice how my Loving shows up in everyday doings. 

Help me see how I make a positive difference to the atmosphere of Life itself. 

Show me how to revel in my Divine qualities 

and to give them generously to the world. 

Support me to make empowered choices 

that are the best for my body, mind, and spirit.

A Prayer jacket

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Peace, love, and gratitude: Love yourself

Help me integrate the parts of myself that I’ve abandoned
so that I move forward, fuller and wise.
There is a formula for forgiveness. 

Help me mix it and drink it,
first bringing the cup to my own lips,
to loosen and wash away what I’ve held against myself.

Help me shift my relationships to deserving
so that I tend to my needs with incredible sweetness.
Guide me to knowing my magnificence, that I will transform
self-doubt into courage
denial into resolve
brittleness into fluidity
criticism into adoration
proving into honoring
striving into trusting
constriction into allowing
and harshness into an embrace that is greater than time.

May all be so blessed.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.