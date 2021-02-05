This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

We’d love to include yours – and/or your children’s birthdays here.

Just email to:

[email protected]

Celebrate and enjoy your

birthday!





Feb 5

Phil Immel

Thelma Adams

Tracy Saunders Williams





Feb 6

Bill Landsiedel

“Johnny Dog”

Karin Klein

Lynda Fischbeck

Rebecca Faubion

Tricia Reis





Feb 7

Ben Warner

Keohen Smith

Marrie Stone

Penelope Saffer





Feb 8

Barbara Turner

Casey Simpson

Sarah Edwards





Feb 9

Breeana Kelly-Slatten

Cindy Ferguson

Michele Tura

Rick Allen





Feb 10

Dee Dee Irwin

Katrina Martino

Martyn Hughes

Michael Sterling





Feb 11

Buck Baker

Eric Henderson

Tom Filsinger

Chef Pirozzi, owner of Alessa and Salerno, supports Laguna Food Pantry volunteers

Every year, Chef Alessandro Pirozzi, owner of Alessa and Salerno restaurants in Laguna Beach, demonstrates his ongoing support of Laguna Food Pantry and its tireless volunteers by his actions, not mere words.

“The majority of us are lucky enough never to have to worry about food. But there are also many people out there who are counting on organizations like the Laguna Food Pantry to make sure that they have a meal for their family,” says Chef Pirozzi. “That’s why we always support them in any way we can.”

Anne Belyea, executive director of the Laguna Food Pantry, says, “Typically, Laguna Food Pantry celebrates its dedicated volunteers with an annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner, such as the lovely party last year at Alessa’s.

“That year, we had arranged for a simple but delicious menu. To our surprise, Chef Pirozzi showered us with every delicious appetizer, pizza, pasta, and entrée on the menu.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Chef Pirozzi’s generosity is much appreciated by the Laguna Food Pantry

Unable to have a similar celebration this year because of the pandemic, Laguna Food Pantry reached out to Chef Pirozzi to purchase $15 gift cards for their 120 incredible volunteers.

“Instead, Chef Pirozzi charged us only $120 total and gave us 150 hundred-dollar gift cards! Immediately, we called to address what we thought was an error. It was not,” Belyea says. “Then, again, with the stay-at-home order back, and restaurants only providing takeout (at the time), we reached out to make sure that this was what he wanted to do. Not only is Chef Pirozzi an accomplished and talented chef, but also a thoughtful and big-hearted community member.”

The Laguna Food Pantry’s Board of Directors and volunteers send their heartfelt appreciation to Chef Alessandro Pirozzi for his generosity and support.

The Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and operates with a safe drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to pick up food once a week. If you know someone who would benefit, please pass along this information. If you’re able, the Food Pantry welcomes your support at www.lagunfoodpantry.org.

LBUSD Board of Education announces appointment of new Assistant Superintendent

At the January 28 meeting of the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) Board of Education, the board received a report regarding reorganizing the LBUSD Executive Team to return to a three Assistant Superintendents model.

During the meeting, the board of education took action to approve the appointment of Michael Conlon to Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources and Public Communications, effective immediately. He served as Director of Human Resources for the District.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LBUSD’s new Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources and Public Communications Michael Conlon (on left) with Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jeff Dixon in 2018

Prior to his role as Director of Human Resources, Mr. Conlon served as principal at Top of the World Elementary School from 2014-2019. He also has extensive experience in education administration, previously having held leadership roles at Saddleback Valley Unified School District and Los Alamitos Unified School District.

“Michael (Conlon) has continued to demonstrate his focus on continuous improvement for himself and our community. He is committed to developing positive relationships with staff and problem-solving conflicts when they occur,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jason Viloria. “He has proven to be an effective human resources leader and administrator whose work is characterized by a genuine concern for the entire school community.”

The Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources and Public Communications will serve along with the Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and the district will hire an Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services. This reorganization does not add additional staff to the district.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed to this new role. I’ve truly enjoyed the previous six years in my roles as Principal of Top of the World Elementary and as Director of Human Resources,” Mr. Conlon said. “I look forward to continuing to support all of our stakeholders in the Laguna Beach community as the Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources and Public Communications.”

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 asks for help to remain in Laguna Beach

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Laguna Beach is a nonprofit, fully volunteer organization. They do not own any income producing assets and must depend on donations to pay the Post’s expenses (insurance, for example) and continue the support of veterans in need.

While in prior years they ran fundraisers such as a lottery and an annual Oktoberfest, their active members have aged to the extent that they can no longer manage these kinds of events. They do receive donations for poppies, but that income is restricted to specific VFW causes.

So, in order to sustain the good works they do for veterans and the local community, they are asking for donations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Arnie Silverman, Patriot of the Year 2019, during Veteran’s Day Ceremony in 2020

Korean War Veteran Arnie Silverman says, “With your help, we can continue supporting our VFW Little League team, visit veteran patients at Long Beach VA Hospital and the Wounded Warriors facility in Pendleton when permitted, participate in patriotic events such as Memorial Day, assist various charities and homeless vets, and overall make ourselves available when needed.

“It will enable us to maintain our Post in Laguna Beach that has proudly been here for close to 75 years. Laguna Beach deserves a Post such as ours. Let’s make sure it is able to continue on. The officers of our Post thank you and wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”

Send whatever you are can to:

Frank Danielson, QM, VFW Post 5868, P.O Box 629, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.

Meet Pet of the Week Derby

Derby is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old neutered short-haired black and white cat. Derby is known to be very fast and would do best in a home that is secure without any small children as he often tries to get outside. He is very friendly and loves all the attention he can get. Derby is always on the go and is looking for a companion to call his own. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Derby adopted as soon as possible.

Derby is fast, loveable, and looking for a new place to call home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

Rental assistance program now open for applications

The County of Orange launched an Emergency Rental Assistance program on February 1 and will accept applications through the end of the month from eligible renter households with unpaid rent or utilities bills due to the impact of COVID-19.

“Orange County renters have had to bear an incredible burden throughout this pandemic. Our rental assistance will help keep our most vulnerable community members from losing their home and a sense of security in the midst of this ongoing crisis,” said Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do, who represents the First District.

It is important to note that the cities of Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine received direct allocations from the U.S. Department of the Treasury as they have populations that exceed 200,000 residents. Residents of each of those three cities will be served by local city programs.

Eligibility criteria includes, but is not limited to:

--Rental households who can demonstrate that their housing stability is at risk due to unpaid rent or utility bills due to COVID-19.

--Rental households’ combined income must be at or below 80 percent area median income (AMI). Please visit http://era.211oc.org to find the 80 percent AMI level for your household size.

Please know the ERA program does not apply to homeowners and past due mortgage payments, utilities, or energy costs and is solely to be used for renter households.

Documentation requirements include:

--Photo ID.

--Copy of a lease agreement.

--Proof of income affected by COVID-19, such as an unemployment letter or letter from an employer that details your reduced hours or pay.

--Proof of unpaid rent or utilities such as documentation from a landlord or utility company stating the amount owed and that it is overdue.

“The County’s ERA program will provide much needed financial assistance to those struggling to make rent payments as a result of COVID-19. The program, which provides a maximum financial benefit of $10,000 per eligible rental household, is set to expire on December 31, 2021. Anyone interested in applying for financial assistance should gather the necessary supporting documentation now, so they are ready to apply,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

Orange County landlords are able to apply on behalf of their tenants, as long as the tenant co-signs the application. To find more information or to apply, residents may call 2-1-1, visit https://era.211oc.org/, or text ERA to 898211.