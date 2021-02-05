NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Laguna Beach City Manager recruitment 020521

Laguna Beach City Manager recruitment process underway

Following the recent retirement announcement of current City Manager John Pietig, the Laguna Beach City Council has hired executive recruiting firm Bob Murray & Associates to conduct a comprehensive search as part of the process of hiring a new City Manager. Through this process, the Laguna Beach City Council aims to ensure a strong applicant pool of qualified internal and external candidates for the position. There will be two Zoom meetings to provide for public input during the recruitment process. 

“This is one of the most important positions in the City and hiring the recruiting firm will allow us to thoroughly evaluate both internal and external candidates for the City Manager position,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “We had an excellent experience with this recruiting firm on our recent search for the new General Manager at the Water District and the Council is confident that this will be a well-run and comprehensive search. We are hopeful of making a final selection in May.” 

Laguna Beach City Manager Pietig

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

City Manager John Pietig will be retiring in June

The City Manager is appointed by the City Council and serves as the chief executive for the City of Laguna Beach. 

Earlier this month, current City Manager John Pietig announced that he will retire in June 2021 after 20 years of dedicated service to the City of Laguna Beach. 

Bob Murray & Associates, a leader in public sector executive searches for over 20 years, has completed more than 60 successful City Manager recruitments across California in the past five years. The fee for recruiting services is estimated to be less than $30,000.

 

