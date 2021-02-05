NewLeftHeader

haze

54.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Community Clinic moves forward with major 020521

Community Clinic moves forward with major expansion thanks to local philanthropists

George Baechtold, a local philanthropist, had a decades-long history of helping the Laguna Beach Community Clinic rise to meet the moment. During the early days of the AIDS crisis, viral load testing was a game-changer, but the Clinic had no budget for the expensive test. Mr. Baechtold learned of the need and immediately funded the Clinic’s testing program. 

Dr. Korey Jorgensen, the Clinic’s Medical Director during the 1980s, says, “It still brings a tear to my eye to recall how George funded our crucial testing program. He made an immediate improvement in the health of my HIV patients. For some, it saved their life.”

Community Clinic George

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

George Baechtold

Over the decades, Mr. Baechtold funded many projects. “George liked to donate to projects in which he could see results, so it was often a project that involved building or maintaining,” expanded Dr. Jorgensen.

“A few months ago the Clinic was honored with a very generous gift from longtime supporter and advocate Mr. George Baechtold, after his passing, which started us all on the road to make the dream of expansion for the Clinic a reality,” stated Roya Cole,” President of the Board of Directors. 

Community Clinic group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

 Laguna Presbyterian Church Missions Outreach Committee presenting check to Dr. Rubal 

“We reached out to our most generous supporters and asked if they would be willing to participate in this journey. The response was amazing; we’re honored to announce this true collaboration of generosity,” continued Ms. Cole, who is one of the donors who helped create the matching fund that now totals $450,000.”

These funds will start renovations to modernize the facility, including a new lobby with a triage room and private check-in, a multipurpose breakroom that doubles as a nutrition center, and improvements to the exterior. The funds will also provide for the addition of a full-time Family Physician and a full-time Licensed Clinical Social Worker. 

Community Clinic break room

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

 Rendering of break room 

“Over the decades, the Clinic has evolved to meet the needs of our community. The COVID-19 health crisis has tested our strength and underscored the need to expand,” stated Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director.

“We are blessed to have had George in our lives,” stated George Heed, Past Board President and friend of Mr. Baechtold. “George was an extraordinary benefactor to so many nonprofits in the City. I miss him, but I’m grateful to see his presence daily in our community. Mr. George Heed and Dr. Korey Jorgensen were quick to follow Mr. Baechtold’s lead, helping to build the matching fund.”

Community Clinic lobby

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rendering of lobby 

Dr. and Mrs. Tom Bent have served and supported the Clinic since the early 1980s. Dr. Tom Bent, immediate past Medical Director, now serving as a volunteer family physician, and Mrs. Carolyn Bent, former board member and volunteer, who shaped the Clinic’s communications and fundraising, were among the first to give generously to build the matching fund. “Our lives have been intertwined with the Clinic and its mission for decades. It’s been an honor to serve alongside many dedicated and generous individuals, and very rewarding to see the Clinic continue to grow to meet the needs of our community”.

Mr. Bill Gross, another longtime Clinic supporter, also contributed to building the matching fund, stating, “I believe in donating to where it can do the most good when it is most needed. Whether it is restaurant employees, domestic workers, or unemployed musicians, anyone affected by the pandemic, whether directly or indirectly, deserves assistance to help get through his challenging time, especially if it’s health-related.”

Community Clinic exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

 Rendering of exterior 

After a months-long interview and bidding process, the Clinic selected Ken Mockett of Pacific Orca Corporation and Architect Todd Skenderian. “They are differently the best fit, and I’m excited to be working with them to bring our vision to life.  We hope to see all the renovations completed sometime this spring,” stated Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director.

“Word travels fast in our close-knit community. We’ve raised 10 percent of the match before we even announced, including a very generous gift of $25,000 from the Laguna Presbyterian Church,” continued Rubal. “I’m continually amazed by the generosity of our community. Thanks to our family of supporters, we’re able to expand in ways that will bring a noticeable impact to our patients and our community.”

Those wishing to double their impact in support of the Clinic’s expansion plans can visit www.LBClinic.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.