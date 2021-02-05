NewLeftHeader

haze

54.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Laguna Beach Business Club presents Cary Redfearn 020521

Laguna Beach Business Club presents Cary Redfearn as guest speaker on February 18

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) is proud to announce restaurateur Cary Redfearn as speaker at the club’s February 18 meeting. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday each month at 8:30 a.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Cary will discuss the impact of COVID-19 closure orders and restrictions on his Laguna Beach restaurants. Cary’s ability to pivot and adjust his business model over the last year has been a stunning example of just how a successful restaurateur/entrepreneur survives these times. 

Laguna Beach Business Cary Redfearn

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Cary Redfearn to speak at LBBC’s February 18 virtual meeting 

Cary began as a busboy at the Marine Room in San Diego working his way through college on his way to a career in medicine, but quickly discovered that medical charts were no rival for the energy of the restaurant business. Before opening Lumberyard, Cary opened eight other restaurants including five Enterprise Fish Companies, what is currently known as Brophy Brothers (it was the John Dory when Cary ran it) in Santa Barbara and Walt’s Wharf in Seal Beach. More recently, Cary owned and operated Oysters Restaurant in Corona Del Mar from 1989-2010, which gained recognition as one of the most highly regarded restaurants in Orange County. 

Cary’s recipe for success is always the same: serve great food with consistent, friendly service in an upbeat, beautiful atmosphere.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. The club meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. LBBC’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that its members are proud to recommend to clients and friends. 

For more information about the LBBC, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com. For the Zoom link for the February 18 meeting, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.