NewLeftHeader

haze

54.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Tuesday’s council meeting scheduled 020521

Tuesday’s council meeting scheduled to deal solely with appointments, 65 applications submitted

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The sole agenda item for Tuesday’s virtual City Council meeting is appointments to the city’s commissions, boards, and committees.

Sixty-five applications for the 39 openings were submitted by the January 22 deadline. All terms are for two years.

The council could increase or reduce the number of positions to be filled at its discretion.

Applicants should be prepared to make a statement.

Following are the number of appointments scheduled to be made and the applicants. *s indicate applicants who submitted their names for more than one position. (I) indicate an incumbent.

Arts Commission

Three regular appointments and one alternate

Applicants: Donna Ballard (I), Suzi Chauvel (I), Paula Dumas*, Laura Ford, Whitney Welgan*, Karen Wood (I)

Planning Commission

Three appointments

Applicants: Debbie Anker-Morris*, Joy Berry*, Jorg Dubin (I), Thomas Gibbs*, Casey Hensel*, Steven Kellenberg, Karen Martin*, Paul Zajten, Ken Sadler (I)

Design Review Board

Three appointments

Applicants: Anker Morris*, Berry*, Samantha Cannon, Gibbs*, Hensel*, Debbie Neev (I), Kristine Thalman (I), Louis Weil (I), Welgan*

Emergency & Disaster Preparedness Committee

Four appointments

Applicants: Robert Elster (I), Ernest Hackman (I), Matt Lawson (I), Aviva Meyers*, Peter Steinback, Tim Templeton (I)

Environmental Sustainability Committee

Four appointments

Applicants: John Ehlers, Anne Marie Girtz (I), Tim Hayes, Emerich Hlava (I), Judie Mancuso (I), Meyers*, Jacqueline Reed Mutter

Heritage Committee

Three appointments

Applicants: Clark Collins (I), Dumas*, Linda Morgenlander (I)

Housing & Human Services Committee

Three appointments

Applicants: Gail Duncan (I), Cody Engle, Diane Harrison, Michelle Highberg, Angela Jansen, Karen Martin*, Georgina Ramirez, Alex Rounaghi

Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee

Four appointments

Applicants: Andrew Baxt, Lawrence Esten (I), Janice Settle Murray*, Michael Thompson

Recreation Committee

Four appointments

Applicants: Karl Dumas, Anna “Cathleen” Grenier (I), Quinn Hagerty, Roger Kempler, Murray*, Jennifer Portratz*

South Laguna Water/Advisory Committee

Three member appointments and one alternate

Applicants: Mel Harwell, Eric Jessen, Calvin Nelson, John Thomas, all incumbents

View Restoration Committee

Three appointments

Applicants: Rebecca Carson (I), Ara Hovanesian (I), Portratz*

OC Vector Control District:

One trustee to be appointed

The list of applicants was supplied courtesy of City Clerk Ann Marie McKay.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.