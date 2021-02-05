NewLeftHeader

haze

54.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Harvest restaurant at The Ranch reopens 020521

Harvest restaurant at The Ranch reopens for outdoor dining today

The Ranch at Laguna Beach has reopened its signature Harvest restaurant for outdoor patio dining as of today, February 5, in accordance with state and local health guidelines. 

Harvest will be open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, served beneath a heated canopy surrounded by serene canyon views. Live music will also be provided from 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily for an added dose of atmosphere.

Harvest Restaurant outside

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Ranch at dusk

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is also one of the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. This seal of approval is granted to hotels which implement and uphold more than 360 health, hygiene, and safety standards to keep guests and staff safe while maintaining an exemplary resort experience.

Harvest restaurant at The Ranch at Laguna Beach is a favorite for locals and guests of The Ranch Laguna Beach for its farm and hook-to-table cuisine, extensive wine list, garden-driven cocktail menu, and stunning views of the Aliso and Wood Canyon. The restaurant will reopen with its full menu, created by Executive Chef Kyle St. John, which marries the bounty of the season with the artistry of Laguna Beach into a vibrant array of local flavors, ingredients, and California culinary traditions. 

Harvest Restaurant dish

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Outdoor dining is back at Harvest at The Ranch 

Meals will be served on the Harvest patio, featuring a new canopy, heaters, and twinkling lights. The canopy sides will be open to allow for constant airflow, and seating will be spaced and managed to allow for distancing. Stringent sanitization protocols are implemented for guest and staff safety. Complimentary valet parking will be provided.

Created in homage to Laguna’s original Ranch homesteaders, the menu at Harvest changes with the season. Fresh herbs, fruits, and vegetables are sourced from the property’s own half-acre organic garden and supplemented with ingredients from the best local producers. The result is handcrafted California comfort cuisine, locally rooted creative cocktails, 18 craft beers on tap, and unparalleled canyon scenery.

Harvest will be open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Due to capacity and distancing guidelines, reservations are strongly recommended. To make a reservation, visit www.ranchlb.com/dining/harvest.   

The Ranch at Laguna Beach has implemented numerous updates at Harvest to allow for a safe outdoor dining experience. These include, but are not limited to:

--Tables and chairs reconfigured on The Porch for increased physical distancing while still offering magnificent canyon views.

--Restaurant hosts will guide physical distancing at entrances, waiting areas, and queues.

--Silverware will be deep sanitized and rolled in napkins; straws are individually wrapped.

--Glass barriers will be installed at host stand for staff and guest safety.

--Table turn times will be increased to ensure proper sanitation protocols.

--Hand sanitizer will be readily available to guests.

--Face masks are required for staff and guests while visiting any area of The Ranch at Laguna Beach.

For more information about The Ranch Laguna Beach’s health and safety practices, visit www.ranchlb.com/wellbeing-practices. For more information about The Ranch at Laguna Beach, or to book a stay, visit www.ranchlb.com.

 

