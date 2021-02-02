NewLeftHeader

few clouds

62.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 10  |  February 2, 2021

Glassy shore 020221

Glassy shore

Glassy shore beach

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Low tide revelation

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.