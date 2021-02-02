NewLeftHeader

few clouds

62.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 10  |  February 2, 2021

LBUSD Board of Education announces 020221

LBUSD Board of Education announces appointment of new Assistant Superintendent

At the January 28 meeting of the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) Board of Education, the board received a report regarding reorganizing the LBUSD Executive Team to return to a three Assistant Superintendents model. 

During the meeting, the board of education took action to approve the appointment of Michael Conlon to Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources and Public Communications, effective immediately. He served as Director of Human Resources for the District. 

LBUSD Board Michael Conlon

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LBUSD’s new Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources and Public Communications Michael Conlon (on left) with Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jeff Dixon in 2018

Prior to his role as Director of Human Resources, Mr. Conlon served as principal at Top of the World Elementary School from 2014-2019. He also has extensive experience in education administration, previously having held leadership roles at Saddleback Valley Unified School District and Los Alamitos Unified School District. 

“Michael (Conlon) has continued to demonstrate his focus on continuous improvement for himself and our community. He is committed to developing positive relationships with staff and problem-solving conflicts when they occur,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jason Viloria. “He has proven to be an effective human resources leader and administrator whose work is characterized by a genuine concern for the entire school community.” 

The Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources and Public Communications will serve along with the Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and the district will hire an Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services. This reorganization does not add additional staff to the district.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed to this new role. I’ve truly enjoyed the previous six years in my roles as Principal of Top of the World Elementary and as Director of Human Resources,” Mr. Conlon said. “I look forward to continuing to support all of our stakeholders in the Laguna Beach community as the Assistant Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources and Public Communications.”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.