 Volume 13, Issue 10  |  February 2, 2021

Superbowl Sunday eats 020221

Superbowl Sunday eats

By Diane Armitage

With outdoor dining open now, our Laguna Beach restaurants are scrambling to accommodate residents and visitors. This coming weekend, though, might be a bit quieter than most as the Superbowl takes over center stage. 

Typically, Superbowl Sundays are pretty quiet in our usual bustling town, but now that so many residents are accustomed to ordering takeout, our restaurants might see an uptick in takeout and delivery for the American Pastime Dream: Superbowl ads. 

Over the last year, many restaurateurs developed family meals and small catering platters, now perfect for your Superbowl plans. 

Here’s how I would suggest you plan your Superbowl Day…please note: Check my Restaurant Directory at www.TheBestofLagunaBeach.com for restaurant closures this coming Superbowl Sunday. In some of these instances, you might need to order on Saturday and reheat for the big day. 

Superbowl Sunday options (per team)

Kansas City Fans 

While the famed Kansas City café Beignet is temporarily closed, fans of Kansas City might want to pop down to our own Laguna Beach Lost Pier Café for our own version of warm, powdery beignets.

Superbowl Sunday Lost Pier

Perfectly happy pouches of beignets are served in a paper sack at Lost Pier Café 

Hankering for K.C. famous ribs? Consider indulging in Lumberyard’s BBQ Ribs Family Dinner or Brussels Bistro’s Baby Back Ribs. 

Harley Laguna Beach offers up Chef Greg’s famed Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork with either complete meals for two or four or as a stand-alone 1-pound purchase. 

Skyloft smokes its ribs and brisket daily. Order full or half racks of their ribs or venture into their Skyloft Smoked Plates, which offer a build-your-own-plate scenario with brisket, pulled pork ribs, chicken andouille, and chicken wings. Add in one to four sides from an offering of nine options. That’s about as smokehouse as it gets.

Superbowl Sunday Skyloft

Skyloft’s Smoked Platters offer a build-your-own dream scenario 

Scott McIntosh’s Reunion Kitchen also offers a BBQ Rib Stack (more like a tower) of baby back ribs with Thai peanut slaw. 

Tampa Bay Fans

Cheering for Tampa Bay, instead? That Florida town is known more for its fresh fish, shellfish, and Spanish influence. 

For me, there’s nothing better than the luxury of lobster in a soft-baked loaf. That can only be Slapfish’s Lobster Roll. Yes, it’s Maine lobster, but Maine doesn’t have a football team, so Tampa Bay gets to claim it this Sunday. Can you imagine how popular you would be with a platter of Slapfish Lobster Rolls for your Superbowl-watching comrades?

Superbowl Sunday Slapfish

The unconquerable, undeniable Lobster Roll from Slapfish 

Slapfish also offers a Lobster Grinder (lobster, crab, and shrimp) and Clobster Grilled Cheese Sandwich (toasted sourdough with crab and lobster mix and gooey cheese), as well as their unbeatable Clam Chowder Bowl. 

In that same downtown square, Carmelita’s offers the best Lobster Chile Rellenos in town. 

Looking to really class up your Superbowl? Mozambique is still offering its Atlantic lobster tail meal, and Coyote Grill is in its last weeks of serving local Lobster with all the fixings.

Mussels or oysters more your ilk? Brussels Bistro continues to sell hundreds of pounds of its best-selling mussels every month and, yes, you can order them for takeout, too.

Superbowl Sunday Brussels

One of its perennial best-sellers, Brussels Bistro is still delivering Mussels and Fries by the many, many pounds

And, in addition to its giant Grilled Salmon Sandwich, which would make any Superbowl fan ecstatic, Chef Rainer’s Driftwood Kitchen sets you up for East & West Coast Oysters at a half or full pound.

Again, check my Restaurant Directory (website below) or call the restaurant direct to check for Superbowl hours or closures this Sunday. May we all enjoy a somewhat normal ritual…without all the usual rituals…this Superbowl Sunday. 

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

