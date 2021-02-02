Mail Stop Inc, a one-of-a-kind local mail receiving agency, and it’s all in the family
Story by DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
For the Holway family of Mail Stop Inc, “The mail must go through” is not a slogan but a creed. For 37 years, this family-owned and operated business has been making sure the mail gets through for the community – come flood, fire, mudslides, or a pandemic.
In 1983, David Holway’s wife, who was in management at Sears and Roebuck, wanted to do something different, so they bought an existing mail business. Along with his brothers Wade and Harry, and Harry’s wife Myrna, they built it into the “smallest/biggest mail receiving agency,” as David calls it.
Although a family in business together might be an enterprise ripe for conflict, David says it’s a great situation, “We’re all surfers and snowboarders, we stay close.” Harry is the oldest, David is in the middle, and Wade is the youngest.
David Holway – Harry in back
“We’ve been in town longer than any other family-owned business. It’s not a franchise,” says David. “We feel that it’s a service to the community to be in the postal business.”
“Postal business” is an understatement. It’s so much more.
Mail Stop offers a multitude of unique services: for example, free Amazon drop-off returns.
However, that’s just the beginning. There are 400 box holders, and the store features virtual mail, in which the customer doesn’t have a box. “The customer signs up to have their mail scanned and processed through us. We take a picture and the customer – who could be anywhere in the world – decides what they want forwarded or shredded,” David explains. “We’re the only place in town that offers both box holders and virtual mail.”
Mail Stop is located at 1278 Glenneyre St
Mail Stop also offers Federal Express, UPS, faxing, and notary services – David is a notary – mail forwarding, and general delivery with a real street address (packages sent to the store will be held for pickup).
And they feature a priceless bonus in Laguna – free, easy parking.
Designated shippers for art
“For the last 20 years, we have been the designated shipper for art for the Festival of Arts and the Sawdust Festival,” David says. “We pick the pieces up, crate them, process them, insure, and ship them. We do the same for many of the galleries in town as well. Plus we ship a lot of family heirlooms and personal valuables – peoples’ treasures. Customers say they admire the way we go the extra mile to protect things.”
Don’t let the small stature of the building (600 square feet) fool you. “We even have a woodworking room onsite, where Wade builds crates to ship works of art. Wade just made a custom crate the size of a garage door, 100 inches wide and six feet high,” says David.
Wade with sculpture to be crated in the woodworking shop
With so many years in business, the Holways have witnessed the growth of families and the introduction of a whole new set of patrons.
“We’ve seen three generations of customers come in, and we’re now seeing the kids of the kids. Some have been box holders for 40 years – since the original place opened – that’s loyalty. We see congressmen, doctors, and lawyers. There is a lot of family interaction. We know residents’ names and they know ours.”
Another lifetime
David, now retired, was a special education teacher in South Bay for 37 years – his day job – and a family therapist/counselor at night.
“While I was still working, I would come down to the store occasionally, but it’s only been the last six or seven years that I come here regularly.”
Classic mailboxes
Pandemic
It’s been a busy year for Mail Stop. “Because everyone has been staying at home and buying online, more packages are generated, and we also take Amazon return drop-offs at no charge,” says David.
“We are essential workers and do take some risks handling packages, but we maintain all the restrictions and protocol, wear masks, and observe social distancing.”
Marilyn Monroe collection
One might notice upon entering that there is a lot of Marilyn Monroe memorabilia around the store, especially on one wall.
David says, “It started with a calendar a customer gave us, then others brought in pictures and other collectibles, and it got out of control. But people give them to us, and we like to show them.”
Harry at Marilyn Monroe wall
He stops a moment during our phone conversation to talk to a customer, and he reports that the woman said, “My mother-in-law gave you some of those pictures on the wall.”
Giving back
Not only does the Mail Stop give to the community by taking care of its mail, the Holway family gives in other ways as well.
David is currently training to be an advocate for CASA Orange County. CASA provides a powerful voice and a meaningful connection for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and abandonment.
Once the 40-hour training is completed, David will be an ongoing advocate for a child in a group home. Over the years, he was also involved in Big Brothers and has been a shareholder in various nonprofits.
David and Harry waiting on customers
Wade has volunteered all over the globe for Kids Around the World (KATW), an organization that buys old playground equipment, refurbishes it, takes it overseas, and reconstructs it. With partnering organizations, KATW establish playgrounds in poverty-stricken communities, restoring the opportunity for kids to enjoy the kind of play that is key to their physical, emotional, spiritual, and cognitive development.
It’s clear that this is not merely a place that ensures the mail goes through – “come hell or high water” as the old cliché says – although that’s the Holways’ utmost concern.
David says, “There’s a plaque on the wall here that says, ‘It’s all about family.’”
There’s no doubt that also includes the family the Holways have created with Laguna residents.
Mail Stop Inc is located at 1278 Glenneyre St. For more information, call (949) 497-2271.